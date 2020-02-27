LEESBURG — Millbrook High School Coordinator of Student Activities Scott Mankins affectionately refers to the regional championship as the “bus ride game.”
Having already locked up a berth in the state playoffs, both teams know their seasons will continue regardless of the outcome.
Win and you know you’re going to open the state championships close to home on a neutral court. Lose and you’re destined for a long bus ride to another part of the state.
On Thursday at Loudoun County, the Pioneers found they’ll have a long road ahead.
Loudoun County got off to a blazing start and knocked off Millbrook 56-43 in the Region 4C title game.
The Pioneers (20-7) will travel to a neutral site near either Halifax County or George Washington-Danville, who meet for the Region 4D title tonight, on March 6.
Millbrook, which never led, seemed confused from the start on how to attack Loudoun County’s 3-2 zone defense. The Pioneers took over a minute on their opening possession trying in vain to find a hole.
Loudoun County’s Matt Anderson made two shots, including a 3-pointer, as the Raiders took an 8-0 lead five minutes into the game.
The Pioneers went 0 for 4 and had multiple turnovers in the early going forcing coach Steve Grubbs to call a timeout. Jordan Jackson finally got Millbrook on the board with a basket with 2:19 remaining in the quarter, but Loudoun County led 14-5 at the end of eight minutes. Millbrook went 2 for 9 with five turnovers in the period.
“We settled a little bit instead of some attacking some gaps in it,” Grubbs said. “We were kind of tentative passing the ball around to start that game. We got down 14-5 after the first quarter and we were trading baskets that whole time. When you’re down you can’t do that.”
The Pioneers, with a huge lift of the bench from Kaden Buza, made a push in the second quarter. They forced five early turnovers and closed to 20-16 behind two 3-pointers from Buza and another from Tyson Stewart.
But as they would all game, the Raiders had an answer. Mark Siegel drilled three 3-pointers over the final 2:05 as Loudoun County closed on a 9-2 run to lead 29-18 at the half.
The Raiders pushed the lead to 33-18 early in the third, but the Pioneers countered again. Five straight points by Taralle Hayden brought Millbrook to within 35-28, but they’d never get that close again.
Siegel banked in a 3-pointer from well beyond the arc to trigger a 7-0 Raider run to make it 42-28.
“It just seemed like we’d get on a little bit of a run, then they would run a play, we’d lose someone and they’d hit a three and get on another bit of a run,” Grubbs said. “They’d come down and hit a layup. They banked in a three at one point from 25 feet. It seemed like one of those nights where you’d do some things well and they just did some things better.”
Buza’s 3-pointer at the buzzer cut the margin to 44-34 after three quarters and the senior would keep on firing on his way to a career night in the fourth.
Buza nailed three more 3-pointers in the final period, bringing his game total to seven. His final one cut the Loudoun County lead to 51-43 with 1:43 remaining, but the Pioneers turned the ball over multiple times and did not score from there.
Buza finished with a career-high 21 points, impressive for someone who just returned from an injury two games prior.
“Buza played one heck-of-a-game,” Grubbs said. “His shot was definitely on and it was fortunate for us that it was because that was half of our offense just from him.
“I thought he played one heck-of-a-game defensively as well, boxing out and grabbing some rebounds. He was one of our bright spots.”
Julien Hagerman added eight points for the Pioneers. Siegel had 19 to pace the Raiders (21-5), while Anderson and Wesley Phipps added 11 and 10 respectively.
Grubbs knows that long bus ride is ahead. The journey near Danville or South Boston is nearly four hours. The Pioneers have a week to get ready for their next foe.
“We’re going to try put this loss in perspective,” Grubbs said. “You lose the region championship and you want to win that so bad, but your season is not over. Now it’s getting back into the mindset that we’re two wins away from playing for a state championship. There’s only going to be eight teams with that opportunity here. … If you want to win that state championship, you have to win three games whether they are at home or on the road.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.