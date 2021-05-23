LYNCHBURG — Needing three outs to capture its third consecutive Old Dominion Athletic Conference baseball title, Shenandoah University got just one on Saturday afternoon.
Lynchburg scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning and possibly ended SU’s season with a 9-8 walkoff victory in Game 3 of the best-of-three series.
Shenandoah (31-11) was waiting Sunday evening to see if it will earn a wild-card berth into the NCAA Division III tournament when the pairings were to be announced.
SU appeared well on its way to being in that NCAA field after leading 8-4 through 6½ innings against Lynchburg (34-13). But Lynchburg scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to cut the margin in half.
After reliever Colby Martin pitched a scoreless eighth, nothing went well for SU reliever Ethan Laird in the ninth. Laird plunked leadoff hitter Avery Neaves on a 1-2 count and two pitches later the game was tied. PJ Alvanos drove a 0-1 fastball over the right-field fence and suddenly it was 8-8.
Gavin Collins singled up the middle and was bunted to second. Lefty Cade Templeton, SU’s seventh pitcher in the game, relieved Laird to face pinch-hitter Avery Combs, a left-handed batter. Combs delivered a single to right field to plate Collins with the game-winner, giving Lynchburg its first ODAC crown since 2012.
The final run was Lynchburg’s only lead in the contest.
Pearce Bucher’s RBI groundout gave SU a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, but Lynchburg rallied back to tie the score in the bottom of the inning.
Shenandoah rebounded with three runs in the top of the second, two scoring on RBI singles from Frankie Ritter and Grant Thompson and another on a groundout by Martin.
Lynchburg again responded to tie the game in the bottom of the inning with three runs, two coming home on Cameron Lane’s RBI triple.
SU took the lead again in the third. With two outs and Haden Madagan on at second, Matt Moon smacked a two-run homer, the first of his Hornets career, to make it 6-4.
Bucher added an RBI single in the sixth and SU tacked on a run via an error in the top of the seventh before Lynchburg began its rally.
Ritter had three hits and scored twice to lead SU, which racked up 13 hits. Thompson and Moon, who scored twice, each had two hits. Madagan smacked a triple. Ritter, Madagan and Martin were selected to the All-Tournament team.
Kinston Carson, Alvanos and Ryan Long had two hits each as Lynchburg totaled 14 hits. Grayson Thurman (5-3) pitched the final five innings, allowing five hits, two runs (one earned) and two walks, while striking out seven, to earn the victory.
Shenandoah had won the opening game of the series 12-5 on Friday, but Lynchburg won 11-5 in Game 2 on Friday to force Saturday’s finale.
