WINCHESTER — Jordan Jackson and the rest of his teammates are in uncharted territory.
Thanks to Handley’s three-year basketball dominance in the Northwestern District, the Pioneers seniors entered this season without a district regular season or tournament title to their names.
Not anymore.
Millbrook capped off the outstanding district portion of its schedule by adding the tournament title to its regular-season crown with a 47-34 triumph against Kettle Run on Thursday at Casey Gymnasium.
The Pioneers (19-6), who never trailed in the contest, celebrated with their fans at halfcourt and in a loud locker room after the game after winning their first postseason tournament title since winning the Conference 21A crown in 2016.
“I’ve never done this, so this was great to do my senior year,” said Jackson, who had eight points and four rebounds on Thursday. “I’m proud of all of the guys in the locker room, all of the coaches and everything.”
“It’s everything,” added Julien Hagerman, who led a balanced scoring effort with 12 points against the Cougars. “This was our goal at the beginning of the year. It’s great to accomplish it.”
“We started out the year and we set up some goals,” Millbrook coach Steve Grubbs said. “Our first one was to be the regular season champions, so we could punch our ticket to regions. Our second goal was the district tournament title. It’s great to check off those boxes because it means you’re having success on the court.”
The Pioneers were able to negotiate their way through this district tournament in a variety of ways. They rallied past Sherando 55-47 in the opener. They won a shootout against Fauquier 81-77 in the semifinals and took a defensive clash against the sixth-seeded Cougars (10-11), who had upset James Wood and Handley.
“It all comes back to make sure we’re getting better each game,” Grubbs said. “We’ve won these games differently every time. Fauquier was just up-and-down. It was frantic and it was fast. You have teams hitting threes all over the place. Tonight, we just won a game without hitting a single three.
“We’re finding ways to win at the right time. The whole mantra of playoff basketball is to survive and advance and that’s what we’re trying to do.”
The big key for the Pioneers on Thursday was to slow down Kettle Run guard Drew Tapscott, who had torched them twice during the regular season. The Pioneers mainly used a combination of three defenders — Tyson Stewart, Tarelle Hayden and Jackson — to make Tapscott’s life difficult for four quarters.
Tapscott did finish with a game-high 16 points, but those came on a boat-load of shots, with few of them being wide-open looks.
“He killed us the first two times,” Grubbs said. “I think he had 32 and 31 the first two times he played us. Our assistant coaches set up a great game plan. He’s going to take shots and he’s going to shoot the ball. If they’re outside of the paint, everything has to be contested. There has to be a hand in his face. It has to be pull-up jumper and not catch-and-release.
“If he goes to the hole, you’re just throwing bodies at him and make sure every finish has to be difficult. For the most part I thought we did that. … Like I said the first two times he tore us up — 16, man I’ll take it.”
Both teams struggled to score early. Millbrook led 3-0 five minutes into the game. Leading 9-4 after one quarter, the Pioneers opened up in the second quarter. Hagerman scored eight points in the period, including a layup just before the buzzer to give Millbrook a 23-14 lead at the half.
But like they had throughout the postseason, the Cougars would not go away. Kettle Run opened the third quarter with a 9-2 run. Tapscott’s second basket in the surge cut the Millbrook lead to 25-23 with 4:44 left.
“It’s a game of runs and we knew they were eventually going to hit one,” Grubbs said. “… The kids were ready to roll in the third quarter for Kettle Run. I give the kids credit for maintaining their composure and continuing to go back after them.”
Millbrook allowed just one more basket the rest of the period. Hayden (10 points total) scored six points over the final 2:42 as the Pioneers pushed the margin back to 32-25.
Asked if the Cougars had the ability to make opponents play ugly, Hagerman agreed.
“In the third quarter, they did a little bit,” the senior said. “Once we started to get back into our groove, it’s hard to get us back out.”
The Pioneers stayed in that groove in the fourth. Kettle Run never got closer than seven in the period. Millbrook slowed the pace and took advantage as the Cougars gambled on defense. The Pioneers’ final three baskets came on layups.
Grubbs said his players executed on what he told them before the period. “We have the lead. It’s our game. Make them play defense. Make them extend those possessions and have to gamble.”
“We just kept our composure,” Jackson said of the win. “We played defense and played within our game. We didn’t rush any shots, boxed out and did what we were supposed to do.”
Now the Pioneers turn their attention to Loudoun Valley (16-6), who faced regular-season champion Loudoun County for the Dulles District Tournament title on Friday. The Pioneers will host the Vikings in the Region 4C semifinals in a must-win game to keep their season alive at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
“I know they’ve got one heck of a coach,” Grubbs said of the Vikings’ Chad Dawson. “They have a bunch of guards who are very good and they’ve got size. There’s a reason why they are playing in their championship game as well.”
The Pioneers feel they are ready for the challenge.
“I think that we’ve found our groove,” Hagerman said. “I think that come Tuesday we will be good.”
“I’m very excited. I can’t wait,” added Jackson. “I’m already ready for Tuesday.”
