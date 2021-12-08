WINCHESTER — Putting together a successful basketball team is like solving a puzzle — you have to find the right pieces that fit together.
On Tuesday night, Millbrook struggled with that, while Spring Mills (W.Va.) had the answer — keep freshman Keshaun Cheek running things with the rest of the starting five.
Cheek came up with the big plays when the Cardinals needed them and Spring Mills got all of its points from its five starters in a 56-49 triumph over the Pioneers at Casey Gymnasium.
Millbrook led only once (5-3) in the contest and couldn’t capitalize on an early fourth-quarter surge in falling to 1-2 on the season.
“It was not where we need to be at all,” Pioneers coach Steve Grubbs said of his team’s performance. “Defensively, our rotations are not where we need to be and … myself I have to continue to put kids in the best position. Right now our rotations and our defensive intensity is not putting ourselves in that position.”
Grubbs was especially disappointed in the first quarter in which the Cardinals’ only field goals came from long distance — five 3-pointers — as they took a 17-8 lead from which Millbrook could never recover.
“We can’t leave people wide open,” Grubbs said. “I told the kids, ‘This is varsity basketball. If somebody is wide open, they are going to hit shots. They are going to hit shots all game long.’ We put ourselves in a very bad position.”
That position worsened to start the second half. Cheek’s steal and layup midway through the third quarter gave Spring Mills, playing in its season opener, its biggest lead at 36-22. But an 8-0 Millbrook run to end the quarter, capped by two free throws from Ryan Liero who was fouled with 0.1 seconds on the clock, sliced the margin to 36-30.
After a Spring Mills basket, BJ Canada converted on a drive and a steal to bring Millbrook to within 38-34 with 7:10 to go.
“Honestly for us, it was play the game in the moment,” said Canada, who had 11 points in the contest. “At that moment, we needed defensive stops and I did it and it felt good.”
The Pioneers would get one possession to try to slice the margin, but they turned the ball over to the Cardinals.
Cheek would have a basket and two assists, one on Austin Davis’ fifth 3-pointer of the game that pushed the Spring Mills lead back to 48-37 with four minutes to go. The Pioneers would not get closer than the final margin from there.
“We put so much energy and so much effort to get it to four and then we had an empty possession and they get a bucket and it’s now at six,” Grubbs said. “We just couldn’t get over that hump.”
Cheek scored six of his game-high 18 points and dished out four assists in the final period.
“[Cheek] is a great player,” Grubbs said. “I know he is a freshman. He looked very good, composed and poised with the ball. He didn’t seem like the moment was too big for him at all and that’s his first varsity basketball game. He certainly didn’t play like a normal freshman.”
“He was a very quick and shifty player,” Canada said of Cheek. ‘I have to give him props.”
Cheek had some help as Davis netted 16 points, while Jalen Franklin and Caleb Thomas added nine each.
Liero, who scored 10 of his team-high 12 points in the second half, and Canada were the only two Pioneers to score in double figures. Millbrook also missed 7 of 15 free throws.
“It’s growing pains,” Grubbs said. “It’s getting back used to playing games. It’s getting back used to playing with each other.
“It’s little things. We have a lot of new faces. I know we have some that came back, but we have a lot of new faces who haven’t played before.”
Figuring out which pieces go together isn’t easy.
“It’s just a little hit or miss,” Grubbs said of finding the right lineup combinations. “Over the course of the season, we’ll keep moving kids in and out. We’ll put kids in positions where they can hopefully start to impact the game the way they can. We’ll start to clean up our stuff.”
Grubbs says it’s his job to get the Pioneers back on track.
“It’s back to the drawing board for me,” Grubbs said. “I’ll watch film, look at some things, try to adjust some things and see who did well and where. Look at our issues and hopefully, I’ll draw up some more stuff and put kids in the best position we can.”
Canada is confident that will happen. “Once everyone gets into the swing of the season, I definitely feel like we will be fine,” the senior guard said.
