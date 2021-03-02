WINCHESTER — Millbrook High School’s boys’ basketball roster doesn’t remotely resemble the one that took the Pioneers to the Class 4 semifinals last winter.
But that doesn’t mean some new faces can’t provide some heroics in this month-long season that has been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Reserve Harrison Madagan drilled a pair of clutch three-point goals, including the game-winner with 2.1 seconds left as the Pioneers topped Sherando 49-47 on the opening day of the winter sports season for Frederick County Schools.
Both teams showed quite a bit of rust in the contest that was played nearly a year after the Pioneers fell to Woodrow Wilson at Sherando High School in the state semifinals last March. But everyone seemingly was happy to get the opportunity to play again.
“We have a lot of energy that’s been built up this past week practicing,” said Madagan, who had not scored prior to making two bombs as Millbrook trailed on its final two possessions. “We’ve been working hard and it showed tonight. We played a great game. … Every game gets intense and we love it.”
“I told the kids that I looked it up this morning and it was 356 days since we last played a game,” Millbrook coach Steve Grubbs said. “It’s not going to be pretty at times. It’s going to look rough. We’re going to be lost in transition and our rotations aren’t going to look great at times, but just play. Play like you’ve been off the court for 356 days and you’re just happy to be there. And, I think it showed. … They’re excited because they are on the court again and I’m very happy for them.”
“They’re definitely happy about playing,” Sherando coach Garland Williams said of his players. “I’m happy also because a lot of folks around the state didn’t get a chance to play. We’re thankful.”
While rusty, Millbrook certainly showed that multiple players could nail three-pointers. The Pioneers nailed 11 from long range including Braden George’s nearly three-quarter court shot that ended the first half.
“We shoot a lot,” Madagan said. “We don’t have a lot of size, so we have to make sure we were hitting our shots and we were.”
Millbrook rode that 3-point shooting to a 24-16 halftime lead before the Warriors closed to 33-30 after three periods. The Pioneers we still ahead 41-35 before Sherando surged into the lead.
Adrian Myers triggered an 8-0 run by driving around his defender and throwing down a thunderous two-hand dunk, his second of the game. He capped the run with a runner in the lane to give the Warriors their first lead (43-41 with 2:42 left) since 9-7 in the first quarter.
Quinten Jones’ two free throws tied it before Amari Williams’ layup with 1:10 left put Sherando back up 45-43 with 1:26 to go.
Madagan’s first 3-pointer from the right corner put the Pioneers back in front with 1:10 left. Both teams had quick possessions before the Warriors got the ball and began methodically working for the final shot. Their patience paid off as Cody Crittenden found Zachary Symons for a layup with a little more than 10 seconds left.
The Pioneers quickly pushed the ball up the floor, drove the middle and kicked it to Madagan in the right corner. Madagan launched a shot that barely cleared the leaping 6-foot-5 Myers and found the bottom of the net.
“I was thinking we had to move fast,” Madagan said of the game-winner. “I was trying to get open and get a shot for my team and get the win. Luckily, that’s what we got.”
“We keep telling him to shoot, but he wants to make the right play,” Grubbs said of the senior. “I thought with both of the shots he took, he goes straight to the corner. He sets his feet so well and he just lets it fly. He’s confident and we have confidence in him. Those are two big shots, very important shots obviously at that time. That’s just confidence in yourself.”
After their time out with 2.1 left, the Warriors did get a shot, but Amari Williams’ off-balance heave from just inside halfcourt was short.
Garland Williams said defense and turnovers hurt the Warriors, who played without standout Keli Lawson. The 6-foot-5 Virginia Tech football recruit watched the game from the sidelines, but is expected to play at some point.
“We didn’t handle the ball,” Williams said. “They didn’t put any pressure on us. We still threw the ball away all over the place. We missed some shots that the past couple of weeks practice-wise we were making those. It’s a different story when you have pressure and you’re playing for real. I though we did a good job coming back and they did a good knocking down a big shot when they needed to.”
George led the Pioneers with 12 points, all on three-pointers including the bomb that he let go just before the buzzer sounded to end the first half.
“In a crazy year that just seems to add into it,” Grubbs said. “You might as well hit a 60- or 70-foot shot to go into halftime.”
Reserve Joaquin Canada added 11 points and Detric Brown notched 10 for the Pioneers. Myers led the Warriors with 11 points, while Cole Armel added nine and Crittenden netted eight.
Both coaches are looking to see the same thing as this season progresses.
“We definitely want to see some improvement from last year,” Williams said. “We have a good nucleus of those guys back. Even though we’ve had sporadic types of workouts and playing time, we want to see some good results. … Hopefully next time out we will be a little better.”
“We’re just looking for improvement,” Grubbs echoed. “That’s it — improvement from the players and improvement from myself understanding them.”
And, at least there is a chance to improve.
“They’re excited. They’re pumped. I’m pumped,” Grubbs said. “It’s good to be back.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.