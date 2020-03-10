STEPHENS CITY — In its Class 4 quarterfinal win over Halifax County last Friday, Millbrook nailed 10 3-pointers.
In Tuesday’s semifinal, Woodrow Wilson gave the Pioneers some of their own medicine. The Presidents sank five 3-pointers in the first half, including three straight to start the game, and Millbrook never recovered in Wilson’s 77-58 victory at Sherando High School.
The Presidents (19-7) will face King’s Fork in Friday’s state championship game at 2:30 p.m. at Virginia Commonwealth University. King’s Fork defeated George Washington-Danville 67-41 on Tuesday. The Bulldogs defeated the Presidents 80-71 in the Region 4A final.
Millbrook finishes its season 21-8.
Davis, who did throw down three dunks and sink two 3-pointers, led five Wilson players n double figures with 18 points. Nasir Cross (14), Michael Smith Jr. (13), James Prescott (11) and Jaylin Mitchell (10) also scored in double figures.
“They were a very long and athletic team,” Millbrook guard Jordan Jackson said. “Sometimes we let the pressure get the best of us, but our guys never gave up so I’m proud of them for that. They’re a good team and we’re a good team. They just played better tonight.”
“Like I’ve said this whole postseason, there’s a reason why everyone is here,” Millbrook coach Steve Grubbs said of the Presidents, who are playing in the state tournament for the first time since 1965. “They have multiple ways they can beat you. They were hitting from 3-point range. They were hitting from mid-range. They were making layups. They’re a heck-of-a team. … They came out ready to play and they had a great game.”
Wilson never trailed in the contest after Dontray Brown and Smith combined for three 3-pointers to open the game. Smith was fouled on his first for a four-point play as the Presidents led 10-2 just 2:17 into the game.
Millbrook never got closer than six points (10-4) the rest of the way. The Presidents extended the margin to 16-7 on a layup by Nasir Cross to close out the quarter.
Davis and Amarion Collins nailed 3-pointers in the second quarter as Wilson held a 5-0 edge from long distance in the first half.
Collins’ longball gave the Presidents their biggest lead at 30-15 with 2:50 left in the quarter. The Pioneers closed the half on a 7-2 run to get within 32-22 at the break.
But any momentum Millbrook had was quickly negated by the Presidents. Cross had three baskets as the lead ballooned back to 43-28. Julien Hagerman’s 3-pointer, Millbrook’s lone of the game, cut the margin back to 43-31, but Davis had four points, including a monster slam, in a 6-0 run that pushed the Wilson lead to 49-31. The Presidents would lead 54-35 heading into the final period.
Despite strong efforts from Tarelle Hayden (13 of his game-high 19 points) and Jackson (8 of his 15), Millbrook never made a serious dent in the Wilson lead.
Wilson’s lead grew as high as 21 points (71-50) on Prescott’s basket with a little more than three minutes remaining.
The Pioneers’ final hoop came on the same play that gave them the lead for good in the state quarterfinals game — an alley-oop slam by Jackson on a pass from Hayden.
Despite the loss, the Pioneers had nothing but pride about a season in which they rebounded from losing four of their first six games.
“It meant a lot,” Jackson said of the season, “A lot of us have been playing basketball together since fourth or fifth grade. It was nice to end it all together with one unit and one family. I’m not disappointed in anything and I’m proud of what we did this year. I just hope the best for everybody in the future.”
“I told them we played 29 games,” Grubbs said. “The maximum you can play in Virginia is 30. There’s nothing to be upset about with that. We are one of the last four teams to play basketball in the state of Virginia and that is a tremendous accomplishment.
“I’m proud of the kids. I’m proud of the fight and proud of the battle. I just feel for them because this is not how they wanted to go out. They wanted to go out with that state championship like we all did. Like I said, ‘Only one team ends happy.’”
Millbrook graduates nearly its entire team: Jackson, Hayden, Hagerman. Stewart, Ben Oates, Kaden Buza, Michael Robertson, TJ Spain, Jeremy McLarn and Zach Harrison.
“It’s a great group of kids and we are going to deeply miss them,” Grubbs said. “Now it’s time to start focusing on next year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.