LYNCHBURG — Jordan Jackson said he can’t remember having an alley-oop dunk all season.
But with his team trailing 56-55 against Halifax County in Friday’s Class 4 quarterfinals, Jackson and teammate Taralle Hayden delivered the go-ahead basket and Tyson Stewart took it from there.
Stewart nailed 4 of 4 free throws in the final 12.1 seconds as the Pioneers netted a thrilling 61-58 victory over the Region 4D champion Comets on Friday at Heritage High School.
Millbrook (21-7) will now face Woodrow Wilson, which upset Region 4B champion Courtland, at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Sherando. Halifax County finishes 23-5.
Millbrook, thanks to a blazing start in the first half had led for most of the game. The Pioneers led by as many as 13 in the first half, but Halifax County rallied from a 39-31 halftime deficit to square the game at 47-47 after three quarters.
The Comets opened the final period with a 5-0 run and led for most of the period until Julien Hagerman and Stewart drilled 3-pointers to give the Pioneers a 55-54 lead with 3:38 left.
Keshawn Wells’ drive with 1:45 left gave the Comets the lead back at 56-55. After both teams missed on a possession, Millbrook got the ball with 56 seconds left.
The Pioneers were patient until Hayden drove the lane a lofted the ball to the 5-foot-11 Jackson, who skied high above the rim to slam it down to give the Pioneers a 57-56 lead with 28 seconds left.
It was the same play where Jackson had been whistled for a technical foul in the third quarter for hanging on the rim after he couldn’t grab the pass.
“This whole year I don’t think it worked once actually,” said Jackson. “But, it worked when we needed it the most. I’m so glad that it happened.”
Regardless of the success, Jackson said the play is something that’s been a long time in the making. “Me and Taralle have been playing ball together since we were four years old,” he said. “We just kind of mesh. Whenever I’m on the court he knows where I’m going to be and I know where he’s going to be.
“He knew that if he attacked that gap, I was going to go backdoor. I just went up there and got it. Usually he will throw it behind me or too close to the rim, but that was the perfect spot.”
“Taralle read it right and he just threw a perfect pass,” Millbrook coach Steve Grubbs said. “And Jordan sent it home. I’m just proud of the kids. It was a heck-of-a play at a heck-of-a time.”
Halifax County, which had won its regional final on a last-second shot, worked the ball for another potential game-winner, but Stewart came up with a steal with 13.3 seconds left.
The Pioneers then got the ball inbounds to Stewart, their best free throw shooter. The senior calmly swished two with 12.1 seconds left to make it 59-56.
Halifax County standout Kevon Ferrell was fouled on a drive to the hoop with 5.5 seconds left. Ferrell made the first free throw, then tried to intentionally miss the second, but it went in.
The Pioneers got the ball to Stewart again and once again he swished a pair of free throws with 4.9 left.
Stewart said he felt no pressure at all with the season on the line.
“It’s just another foul shot,” he said. “We shoot so many free throws in practice that it’s just muscle memory.”
“I think if you take out the first three or four games of the season, Tyson is shooting 90 or 95 percent from the line,” Grubbs said. “He’s iced out many games for us, including a few weeks ago at Fauquier where he hit 14 straight to end the game.”
After a ball tipped out near midcourt, the Comets had one more chance to tie with a 3-pointer, but Ferrell stepped out of bounds as he tried to catch a pass near the right sideline with 2.8 left.
“That’s a heck-of-an experience and a heck-of-a game,” Grubbs said after the Pioneers won before a huge Halifax County crowd. “The kids are excited and I’m excited. In the playoffs it’s survive and advance and we did a heck of a job in the first half building up a lead.”
The Pioneers trailed only briefly in the first quarter, falling behind 5-1. But from there, Millbrook shot lights out.
Hagerman drilled two long jump shots, including a 3-pointer to put the Pioneers ahead and to start the onslaught from outside.
With the score tied at 12-12 with two minutes left in the quarter, Millbrook dialed long distance three straight times. Hagerman, Hayden (off a turnover) and Stewart (at the buzzer) each drilled 3-pointers as Millbrook closed with a 9-0 run over the last 1:32 to take a 21-12 lead. The Pioneers had five 3-pointers in the quarter and shot 50 percent (7 of 14) from the field.
Millbrook kept on firing in the second period, going 7 of 12 from the floor. The Pioneers’ lead grew as Ben Oates, Hayden and Kaden Buza drilled 3-pointers as Millbrook pushed to a 39-26 lead with 1:44 left in the half.
The Pioneers did not have a turnover in the opening 16 minutes against the Comets’ man-for-man defense.
“We played our butts off in the first half,” Jackson said. “I don’t think we’ve ever started a game off that fast.”
“I don’t think anyone could shoot it much better in the first half,” Grubbs said of his club, which drained eight 3-pointers. “The kids played a heck-of-a half.”
Hagerman led the balanced Pioneers with 17 points. Hayden netted 14 and Stewart had 11. Jackson dished out eight assists.
Ferrell had 14 to pace the Comets. Davon Jennings added 12, including two thunderous slams, and Wells netted 11.
The Pioneers took pride in making the Final Four in Class 4.
“It means a lot, knowing that a lot of people didn’t think we were going to make it this far after starting 2-4,” Jackson said. “Now that we’re finally here we’ve got to keep working. We’re not done yet.”
“It means a lot,” Stewart said. “We’ve come so far with hard work in the offseason and hard work in practice. It showed on the court.”
