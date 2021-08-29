Little mistakes can add up to big consequences on the football field.
Millbrook found out that on Friday night in its season opener at Jefferson (W.Va.) on Friday night.
A rough third quarter turned a halftime lead into a big deficit as the Pioneers fell 55-23.
“I thought we kind of shot ourselves in the foot a lot,” Millbrook coach Josh Haymore said in a phone interview the day after the contest. “We didn’t play up to our potential. We had a lot of mistakes. It was the culmination of those things. I thought we played hard. There wasn’t anybody who gave up.”
After a scoreless first quarter on the Cougars’ new turf field, the Pioneers were able to pull ahead at the break. Jefferson scored first to take a 7-0 lead, but Millbrook recovered. Detric Brown connected with a Braden George for a 25-yard TD pass to tie the score and Patrick Sigler’s 22-yard field goal gave the Pioneers a 10-7 halftime lead.
But the Cougars opened the second half with a march of about 70 yards and took a 14-10 lead on a 25-yard TD run.
“That was kind of when the bottom fell out with mistakes,” Haymore said about his team’s play after that Jefferson drive. “… We started making mistakes and we never bounced back from them. It was was a lot of things mounting up to be one big thing.”
The Cougars scored on a 35-yard fumble return by Bryson Fleming and added another quick touchdown that made it 26-10. Millbrook bounced back as Brown hit George for an 81-yard strike that made the score 26-16, but the Cougars’ Keyshawn Robinson returned the ensuing kickoff 60 yards for a score. Jefferson’s Isaiah Fritts later returned a punt 74 yards for a touchdown and the Cougars left the quarter with a 41-16 lead.
A.J. Harrison scored on a five-yard run in the final period, but the Pioneers could not recover from the third quarter.
“There’s little things we needed to do,” Haymore said. “We couldn’t get the ball back to the quarterback. We need to work on our slants on the defensive line, things like that. We need to get better at some things and practice will help. It will be good.”
Brown completed 8 of 21 passes for 130 yards, most coming on the two touchdowns to George, who had three catches for 105 yards. Brown also had 25 carries for 105 yards. Harrison and B.J. Canada each rushed for 28 yards.
Jefferson quarterback Sammy Roberts threw for two touchdowns and the Cougars rushed for 278 yards on 29 carries.
Haymore has faith his squad can bounce back. The Pioneers next will host Loudoun County at 7 p.m. on Friday.
“Everybody played hard and I think everybody understands that everybody cares,” Haymore said. “… I think the heart is there. I think it’s just the matter that we’ve got to get better. We have to get better with fundamentals.”
He said those fundamentals will be preached across the board in practice this week.
“There wasn’t one group that played exceptionally well,” he said of Friday’s contest. “Everybody made mistakes. We have to clean those mistakes up. We’ve got nine more ballgames left. With the heart that this team has got and the things that they have been through, I think they will bounce back from it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.