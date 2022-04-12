WINCHESTER — Seeing that two pitchers with minuscule earned run averages were taking the mound as Sherando and Millbrook squared off for first place in the Class 4 Northwestern District, runs and hits figured to be hard to come by on Monday.
And they were.
Millbook’s Nate Brookshire came through with two big hits, the final one providing the difference in a tension-packed 2-1 victory for the Pioneers.
Jerrod Jenkins, Aiden Henry and Ethan Burgreen combined for a one-hitter for Millbrook (7-1, 4-0) as the trio was able to outduel the Warriors’ Cole Orr, who allowed just five hits and one earned run.
Jenkins (0.78) and Orr (0.33) came into the contest with two of the best ERAs in the area and both frustrated opposing batters before a large crowd.
The contest was tied 1-1 entering the bottom of the sixth. Millbrook leadoff batter Carl Keenan reached on an infield single up the middle and stole second base. Keenan advanced to third on a groundout to set the stage for Brookshire.
Orr and Brookshire, who fouled off a pair of two-strike pitches, battled to a full count before the Millbrook third baseman belted a high fastball deep over the head of Sherando center fielder Trey Williams, who was playing shallow to try to cut off a run. Keenan trotted in to score the game-winner.
“Going into it, I was thinking offspeed,” Brookshire said of his approach to the at-bat. “He had been starting me off with offspeed all night and he has a good changeup. I was looking for the curveball. He had not been throwing it to me. I fouled some pitches off and then got the fastball where I wanted it.
“I saw the outfield was in earlier in the at-bat,” Brookshire added. “I was trying to get something deep enough — either over their heads or on their back foot so Carl could score.”
Millbrook coach Brian Burke said Brookshire (.364 average entering the contest) has been scrapping at the plate. “He’s still a guy who is trying to find his stroke, but he’s one of our better hitters average-wise going into tonight. We told him what to look for early and he was looking for that pitch to drive. I thought he competed and battled extremely well to run it to a 3-2 count and then he hits that high fastball over the center fielder’s head. But, he had to battle the breaking ball and a fastball before that just to stay alive.”
Orr would bounce back to strand a pair of runners in scoring position to end the inning, but the Warriors could not rally in the seventh. Ethan Burgreen came on in relief and recorded three straight outs to earn the save and put the Pioneers in first place ahead of the previously unbeaten Warriors (8-1, 3-1).
“Everyone in the district has given us a good game so far,” said Burke, whose team has won 5-1, 2-0, 4-3 and 2-1 in district clashes. “It’s good to be sitting at the top right now knowing that we really haven’t hit our stride offensively and that we have been surviving on our pitching and defense.”
Sherando coach Pepper Martin thought his team had been hitting better recently, but was disappointed with the Warriors’ offense which only got a second-inning single from David English and failed to take advantage of seven walks by Jenkins.
“We felt like this was going to be a game where runs were going to be at a premium,” Martin said. “During the course of the game when you have opportunities you need to execute, move those runners up and hopefully get the key hit to drive them in. We didn’t do that and they didn’t do that to a certain degree, but they did it when it counted the most.”
It was quite a contrast on the mound as the 6-foot-3, 210-pound Jenkins dueled with the 5-8, 155-pound Orr. Jenkins brought power, while Orr was crafty by changing speeds and hitting corners.
“It was two of the area’s best dueling it out,” Burke said. “The Orr kid is the real deal. He did an excellent job in probably his first experience in a Sherando-Millbrook game. It was a big crowd tonight. All the credit to him for keeping his squad in the game and our hitters off-balance.”
The contest was scoreless through three innings as both pitchers worked out of jams. Brookshire got the Pioneers on the board in the bottom of the fourth. With one out, he looped a double down the right field line. After two outs, he swiped third which proved to be a big play as the Warriors booted Chase Ford’s grounder to short allowing Brookshire to score.
“That’s us playing aggressively on the basepaths and trying to put the pressure on the defense,” Burke said. “That paid off for us in that situation.”
Sherando took advantage of mostly Jenkins’ wildness to get its only run. Jenkins walked the bases loaded in the top of the sixth and had to come out after reaching his pitch limit. The senior had eight strikeouts to go along with his seven walks.
“I tried not to do it myself and get ahead, but in the end it was not so much,” Jenkins admitted. “I was kind of all over the place and a little wild tonight. … I tried to bear down and get it done, but it was a hard one tonight.”
Aiden Henry relieved and got a strikeout, but a wild pitch allowed Williams to race home from third before Henry got another strikeout to end the inning.
Still Martin looked at that inning, when the Warriors couldn’t get down a squeeze bunt, and others as an example of why his team fell short.
“If you go back and analyze the entire game with the way it unfolded, you can always look back at little things — little situations that deal with execution, maybe an error that led to an unearned run and maybe pitching-wise just missing your spot when you’re ahead in the count that eventually leads to a run," he said. "Those are all parts of the game. …. I don’t think we tightened up. I just wasn’t pleased with our execution.”
Orr walked just one and struck out six, most of them on a wicked curve. English, the area's leading hitter with a .667 average, also walked twice.
Brookshire, the only batter with two hits, is encouraged the Pioneers, who next play Wednesday at Handley, are in first place with plenty of room to grow.
“I still think we haven’t played our best game yet,” Brookshire said. “We’ve got a more with the bats and the pitching side of the ball [to improve]. I’m waiting for that day to some.”
“We just have to keep pushing a little harder and try to get more things going offensively,” Jenkins added. “We have to try to just get the ball in play a little more I think.”
The Warriors get no rest this week. Sherando was to host James Wood on Tuesday to be followed by non-district clashes at Warren County and Skyline on Wednesday and Thursday.
Martin remains encouraged after his squad gave an experienced Millbrook team a tussle.
“This young inexperienced team that came into this game, I think they were hoping they could compete,” he said. “Come to find out, they can compete with them.”
