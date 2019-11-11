LEESBURG — Playing against perennial volleyball state champion Loudoun County is always a tough task.
Playing without your district Player of the Year doesn’t make it an easier.
Millbrook struggled early and scrapped to the end, but fell 25-9, 25-23, 25-14 against the Raiders in the Region 4C semifinals. Loudoun County will host James Wood, a 3-2 winner over Heritage, on Wednesday in the final. Millbrook finishes its season 20-4.
“The first one wasn’t very good,” Pioneers coach Carla Milton said of the match. “We stayed right there with them through the second one. I felt that one could have gone either way. Even in the beginning of the third we were right in it. But there towards the middle of the third, they just got a lead and kept going.”
The Pioneers played for the second consecutive match without Tori Johnson, who was injured before the district final.
“It was definitely better tonight,” Milton said of her team’s play without the area’s kills leader. “We were moving better at times. It was a hard way for her to end her career.”
Skylar Johnson led the Pioneers with eight kills and nine digs. Mikayla Ockerman added seven kills, while Jordan Weir had five blocks. Autumn Stroop dished out 10 assists and Jessica Cleveland had eight digs.
Millbrook loses four seniors — Tori Johnson, Weir, Ockerman and Ashleigh Nail. Weir and Johnson were big parts of district title teams.
“They’re contributed a lot to our program,” Milton said of her seniors. “Jordan Weir, she’s been on the team for three years and Tori has been on there for four. That’s a lot of wins they’ve contributed to our program. They definitely will be missed.”
Milton said her club, which finished second to James Wood in both the regular season and district tournament, had a solid campaign even with Monday’s loss.
“It was a successful season,” Milton said. “We went down there [to Loudoun County] and gave them everything we had. I was pleased with the way we played in the second one and even in the beginning of the third one. It was definitely something to build on.”
