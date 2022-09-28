After a tough loss against Sherando last Friday and having to travel on a short week, the Millbrook High School football team has turned introspective in practice.
The Pioneers (1-4, 0-1) are hoping that strategy leads to their first Class 4 Northwestern District victory as they travel to Fauquier (0-5, 0-1) for a 7 p.m. clash on Thursday.
“We’re been working on ourselves,” Millbrook coach Josh Haymore said Tuesday evening. “Being a shorter week, I think that was the best option for us. We really needed to work on some things defensively and offensively to kind of get back to us.”
And that focus doesn’t stop with the players. Haymore took the blame for his team’s defensive performance against the Warriors, who scored on their first six offensive possessions in a 46-14 triumph.
“It was my fault,” he said. “I installed a little bit too much on defense last week. I think it messed with our kids a little bit. I think we’re going to get back to what we do. We’ve looked good in practice the past two days. It stinks that it’s a short week.”
The Pioneers face a team that was reeling last week. Fauquier was blanked 38-0 by Handley on Saturday. The Falcons were short-handed and especially missed quarterback Ben Noland. During the loss head coach Karl Buckwalter was injured when he was slammed into by an official who was racing to catch up on a long gain.
Fauquier, which has lost 10 straight since a 21-6 win over Millbrook last season, has a pair of one-point losses this season (20-19 against Culpeper County and 29-28 against Warren County).
The Falcons’ offense is led by running backs Mason Hamilton and Aaron Lewis. Backup quarterback Shane Pifer struggled against a tough Handley defense. Fauquier’s defense gave up more than 400 yards of total offense to the Judges.
“They’re a good physical team,” Haymore said of the Falcons. “They’ll get downhill. They have two good running backs. Their quarterback, he didn’t play last week … but he can throw the ball pretty well. Defensively, I think they do a good job of coping to what other teams do and try to hold them down.”
While falling to the Warriors, the Millbrook single wing did chew up some yardage on the ground. Quarterback Detric Brown, who scored twice, and running back Tyson Mallory both rushed for more than 100 yards.
But the Pioneers continued a trend of errors which has cost them mightily. Against Sherando, Millbrook had an interception returned for a touchdown, fumbled at the goal line and had a poor snap contribute to stopping a drive in the red zone.
“We need to hold onto the football,” Haymore said when asked what his team has to do to end a two-game skid. “We need to stop making mistakes. Our record would be a lot different if we would limit the number of turnovers, especially in the red zone. We’ve been struggling this year getting the ball in the end zone when we’re down there.
“We’ve got to quit making those stupid little mistakes,” he added. “The kids are going the right way. They’re blocking hard and tackling guys. … We’re shooting ourselves on offense by getting stupid penalties or fumbling the ball or getting interceptions or whatever. We have to focus on us and get ourselves straight on that.”
