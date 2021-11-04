While a 1-8 record heading into a final game might signify success to the casual observer, Millbrook High School football coach Josh Haymore has a different way of looking at it.
After dealing with a COVID-19 quarantine early in the season, Haymore is appreciative to both his school’s administration and the VHSL for being able to get in a full season, which concludes with tonight’s 7 p.m. road clash at Eastern View, an opponent that was added after the Pioneers were forced to cancel a game earlier in the season.
But Haymore says this season has been one that he’ll always remember thanks to the effort of his players.
“We went through a lot of adversity with COVID and having to deal with COVID the whole time and things like that,” Haymore said. “They are special. They appreciate the game of football more than any group I’ve been around. They appreciate coming to practice. They appreciate having team meals and all of the little things.
“It’s a different group. There have been other groups — and I’m not saying all of them — that have complained that, ‘Oh, we’ve got to do this [or that].’ These guys understand the meaning of team and the meaning of family. For what they’ve been through in the last 20 months, I think that’s put a lot of things in perspective for these guys. They want to win. They want to obviously win games, but they want to win at every little thing that they do. We haven’t seen [it with] the record we have, but we’ve won the small wins. We’ve done the things to make sure we’ve gotten better all year.”
The Pioneers face a historically strong opponent that has struggled down the stretch and is under new leadership.
Greg Hatfield had a 109-36 record in 13 seasons as head coach at Eastern View before leaving after this past spring season to take over the head coaching spot at Battlefield High School. Brian Lowery, an offensive coordinator for four seasons at Kettle Run, was named the school’s second head coach over the summer.
Offense has been the problem for the young Cyclones (4-5) down the stretch. They’ve scored just 26 total points during a four-game skid. Quarterback Caden Huseby is a threat on the ground and through the air.
Haymore says he’s well aware of the history of Eastern View. “They were a dominant team,” he said. “They were one of the teams that everybody talked about around the state. They always had guys that were going to play college. I don’t know a whole lot [about them], but I know our kids are going to play hard against them.”
After ending their own skid two weeks ago with a thrilling 39-38 overtime win against Liberty, the Pioneers ran into a buzz-saw last week in a 56-7 loss against James Wood.
CJ Standen, the area’s leader in receptions (42) and receiving yards (818), grabbed his sixth TD catch of the season against the Colonels. That catch was quarterback Detric Brown’s 11th TD toss of the season.
Haymore said his team needs to hold onto the ball to have a shot at closing out the season with a win.
“I think they need to play hard,” he said. “I think they need to know what we’re trying to accomplish on offense and defense this week. Just stay focused and concentrate on what they need to execute. We have to keep the turnovers to a minimum. We can’t have any turnovers.
“The biggest thing is I want to end on a good note. Let’s have a good game. Let’s play hard. Let’s not let turnovers win the field position battle. Win the penalty battle. Make sure we do the right things and play as a disciplined team. If we do that, I think things will come out.”
But regardless of the outcome, Haymore will look upon this team fondly.
“It’s been a pleasure to work with this group of kids,” he said. “They’ve really, really made an impact on my life and the things that I do. It really makes coaching worth what you do. It’s good stuff.”
