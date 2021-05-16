WINCHESTER — Fortunate to be still alive in the bottom of the ninth inning against Kettle Run on Friday night, the Millbrook baseball team took a gamble.
And boy, did it pay off.
William Croyle stole third and scored on an error on the play as the Pioneers outlasted the Cougars 3-2 to win a battle between a pair of unbeaten teams for first place in the Class 4 Northwestern District.
The final run capped off an epic night of pitching duels as Millbrook’s Jerrod Jenkins threw 7.2 innings of one-hit ball with 14 strikeouts and Kettle Run’s Harrison Yergey frustrated the Pioneers through six innings.
It appeared that Jenkins’ valiant effort might go for naught after Kettle Run (4-1) scored an earned run in the top of the sixth to make it 2-1.
Down to potentially their final three outs, the Pioneers (6-0 overall, 5-0 district) caught a break. Nate Brookshire led off the seventh by lining a single to center off Yergey, who then left the contest having allowed five hits. After a bunt moved Brookshire to second, reliever Dan Dispanet got a strikeout and appeared to have the game saved, but the Cougars booted Carl Keenan’s grounder and Brookshire hustled around to tie the game.
“This has been a real special group so far,” Millbrook coach Brian Burke said. “They want to fight until the end. There’s no giving up in them. We were put in a tough situation today and they found a way.”
Jenkins struck out the first two batters in the eighth to end his night because he had reached his pitch maximum and Kettle Run nearly took advantage.
Matthew Twomey belted a long double off of reliever Aiden Henry. Jake Ascari then looped a short fly to left that Sebastian Tringali read off the crack of the bat and made a diving grab to save a run.
The Cougars threatened again in the top of the ninth. Ethan Burgreen, fresh off his six-inning no-hitter against Sherando on Tuesday, gave up back-to-back singles to open the ninth. Burgreen (4-0) rebounded to get a strikeout, a pop-up and a groundout to get out of the jam.
Milbrook’s ninth started with promise as Brookshire drew a leadoff walk, but he was promptly picked off first by the left-handed Dispanet. But, Croyle followed with an infield single and moved up to second on a wild pitch before Dispanet got a strikeout.
With leadoff hitter Keenan at the plate, Croyle took off for third. The throw, which may have nailed Croyle if it was on target, was low and deflected off of third baseman Peyton Mehaffey’s glove into short left field. Croyle immediately bounded up and headed home. He crossed the plate and kept running down the right-field line, chased by his screaming teammates.
“I was on second and my third-base coach Scott Jenkins gives me a little whistle and tells me to steal,” Croyle said of the final play. “I got a late jump … and it was a great play by the catcher, but fortunately it got past him and I scored the winning run.
“It was an amazing feeling,” Croyle added. “I just want to thank their ballclub. They gave us a great fight. It was really a dogfight. They are a great team, but we were just lucky to come out on top this time.”
Kettle Run coach Ty Thorpe praised the Pioneers’ gamble. “We kind of got caught sleeping,” he said. “Millbrook’s got nothing to lose in that situation. If we throw the kid out at third big deal, they still get another chance. It was a gutsy call, but a good call. Sometimes you have to put the pressure on the defense.”
Jenkins set the pace from the start by striking out four batters in the first inning as one reached on a dropped third strike. His combination of blazing fastballs and wicked curves had the Cougars perplexed all night.
“I tried to throw everything in the zone,” said Jenkins, who struck out six looking and had a no-hitter through 5.1 innings. “I wanted to get ahead fast and didn’t want any three-ball counts, to keep my walks down and to be as efficient as possible.”
“No. 20 for them just had our number all night long,” Thorpe said of Jenkins. “He did a great job. He just over-matched us. His fastball was lights out. It was electric and he was backing it up with a really good curveball as well. … I’ll be honest, we haven’t seen anything like that to this point.”
The Cougars did draw first blood in the third, Evan Mitchell reached when he was hit by a pitch. With two outs, he took off from first base and steamed around to score when Twomey’s fly to left was dropped.
Yergey, who had stranded four baserunners over the first two innings, couldn’t get out of third unscathed. Tringali drew a leadoff walk and swiped second. With one out, Burgreen hit a ball that Yergey fielded and threw late to third trying to get Tringali.
Logan Hartigan grounded the next pitch into left to plate Tringali. The Pioneers, who hit several balls hard early, would eventually load the bases, but Yergey wriggled out of the jam again.
“You always worry about those missed opportunities, but you’re hopeful those situations will rise again,” Burke said. “That’s what we’re trying to preach to these guys to play pitch-to-pitch and not worry about what’s happening after the moment is over and carry that into the defense or your next at-bat.”
With Twomey on after a one-out walk, Ascari broke up Jenkins’ no-hitter with a single to center in the sixth. The Pioneers then committed two errors on the play, allowing Twomey to score and Ascari to get to third. With the infield in, shortstop Burgreen fielded a grounder and fired a perfect strike to catcher Keenan to nail Ascari at the plate.
The Pioneers finished with six hits, one each for Harrison Madagan, Hayden Burke, Croyle, Burgreen, Hartigan and Brookshire, and grabbed a one-game lead in the district standings.
“A scrappy win really just shows us that we can win any type of game,” Croyle said. “We’re going to take this confidence and move into next week with it and hopefully stay undefeated the whole rest of the season.”
