LEESBURG — They call it a "gut check" in sports, a point in a contest when your resolve is tested.
The Millbrook High School football team certainly faced that Friday night early in the second half against Heritage.
Having seen the Pride score on a dominating drive to open the second half to slice an 11-point halftime led to four points, the Pioneers responded in equally dominating fashion.
Millbrook outscored Heritage 17-0 and ended three straight Pride possessions with turnovers over the next 19:50 as the Pioneers pulled away to a 31-10 triumph.
Kaden Buza tossed three touchdown passes, including a 15-yarder to Aidan Haines that started the string of unanswered points. Gavin Evorsirch rushed for 156 yards and added a score in the second half.
"I think they responded pretty good," Millbrook coach Josh Haymore said of his team's gut-check moment. "[Heritage] put that up in the second half and that was it. To hold them to 10 points, I'm very proud of our defense."
Frustrated by multiple holding penalties, the Pioneers (2-1) still managed to put up a 14-3 lead at the half.
But coming out of the locker room, Heritage decided to try to shove the ball down Millbrook's throat and for that first series it worked in a 65-yard drive. Running back Jared Arcuri carried seven straight times for 58 yards and power runner Alex Kovacs carried three times for the final seven, going over from three yards out with 7:50 to go in the quarter.
Millbrook started its ensuing drive with another holding penalty and it appeared everything had the potential to unravel, but Buza and Evosirch helped steady the ship.
Back-to-back screen passes to Evosirch resulted in 25 yards and a first down. Evosirch then raced 28 yards around the right side and had 15 extra yards tacked on for a face mask penalty.
With first down at the 15, Buza fired a laser between pair of Heritage defensive backs to Haines on a slant and Millbrook was back in front 21-10 in just 1:35 since the Heritage TD.
"That was big because they had the momentum," said Buza, who finished 15 of 22 for 213 yards with one interception. "We had to get it back. We knew we had to come out and be physical and that's what we did."
The Pioneers defense, especially lineman James Nelson, responded as well.
When Heritage quarterback Braden Lofton bobbled a snap, Nelson scooped it up and returned the ball to the Pride 34.
"When I saw the ball bounce, I just picked it up and did what I do," Nelson said. "It was exciting."
Diante Ball's 23-yard catch and run set up Evorsirch, who on second-and-goal bounced off of a couple of tacklers for a four-yard TD run to make it 28-10.
On Heritage's next play from scrimmage, Nelson once again grabbed a fumble after a strip-sack of Lofton. Millbrook couldn't cash in as its drive ended with a fourth-and-goal interception, but the Pioneers weren't done creating turnovers.
Lofton completed three consecutive passes for 62 yards in a drive that advanced 74 yards to the Pioneers' 15. But on first down, Lofton tried to loft a pass to Max Jannes in the left corner of the end zone, but T.J. Spain soared to pick it off, losing his helmet as he crashed to the ground.
Evorsirch had four carries for 33 yards and Buza hit Jordan Jackson for a 14-yard gain to set up Patrick Sigler's 30-yard field goal with 7:49 left.
The Pioneers coasted from there.
It was a much easier stretch run than in the first half when Millbrook had several big gains wiped out by four holding penalties and an illegal block.
The Pioneers got on the board first, thank to two fine individual efforts on the same play.
Facing a heavy rush from Heritage defensive star Kovacs, Buza rolled away and spotted Jackson over the middle. The speedy Pioneers receiver shucked one tackle and was off to the races for a 55-yard scoring strike.
"I saw No. 9, he came up the gut," Buza said of the play. "I rolled right and saw Jordan. He had a little opening in the middle and tried to put it on a dart because I knew he was going to catch it. He caught it and made a play."
After a holding penalty and an unsportmanlike penalty took the Pioneers back 30 yards early in the second quarter, disaster struck as a fumble recovered by Heritage's Reed Knapper gave the Pride the ball at the Millbrook 33.
The Pride drove to the 11 before the Pioneers' stiffened and held Heritage to Justin Rodriguez's 28-yard field goal.
"I don't think our kids understand yet how big that is," Haymore said of preventing a touchdown. "We're going to definitely make a big deal about it in the next time we have meetings with them."
The Pioneers rebounded and went 68 yards on eight plays, with Buza capping the march with a three-yard TD pass to Spain, who made a diving grab of a low bullet.
Buza spread the ball around the entire night. Five different receivers, led by Jackson's four catches for 105 yards, had at least two receptions.
"It's always nice when you share the ball," Haymore said.
The offensive line opened holes for Evosirch and did and excellent job in double-teaming Kovacs, who had four sacks last week.
Arcuri finished with 104 yards on 19 carries and Lofton was 12 of 21 for 167 yards for the Pride.
The Pioneers felt pretty positive after the final seconds ticked off with the way they responded after last week's 28-17 loss to Loudoun County.
"It's huge," Buza said. "We've got the momentum back in us. We can be just physical again and do the same thing we did tonight."
"Our second half was the bounce back that we needed," said Haymore, whose squad opens Class 4 Northwestern District play at Kettle Run on Friday. "When they faced adversity, they were like, 'We've got to overcome it. We've got to do it.' I think they did a good job in the second half. They came back and they played and and it was better."
