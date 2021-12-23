WINCHESTER — Millbrook’s Ryan Liero didn’t score a basket in the opening quarter of Thursday’s Class 4 Northwestern District clash at Handley, but he certainly thrived in the final three.
With the Pioneers’ defense pressuring the Judges into numerous turnovers, Liero scored 18 of his game-high 26 points over the final two quarters in a 72-59 triumph at Maddex-Omps Gymnasium.
Liero had seven points in a 12-0 run to start the third quarter that made the difference for Millbrook (6-3, 3-0) district. While the Judges (2-7, 0-2) were able to rally within a basket, they never could get ahead of the Pioneers over the final two quarters.
“We were sharing the ball well and we were running our break,” Liero said of the Pioneers’ success in the second half. “We were getting out in transition and finishing our layups. Those were the keys right there.”
Liero, a 6-foot junior, spent the past two seasons on the Pioneers’ JV squad, but he has certainly made an impact as a starter this season.
“He’s fiery and he’s a competitor,” Millbrook coach Steve Grubbs said of Liero. “I don’t like to throw that term around loosely. I think it’s for a lot of kids who are there to compete and don’t like to lose or lie down. Every time I see Ryan, he plays with that intensity and mentality.
“For him he’s grown a little bit and gotten stronger. He’s put in the work in the weight room and on the travel circuit to get better. I’m proud of him for his success, but I think he’s earned every bit of it. I hope he keeps that mentality of being a competitor that I don’t want to lose.”
Handley led 13-11 after one quarter, but Javell Holmes’ three-point play with 3.6 seconds left gave the Pioneers a 33-28 halftime lead.
Out of the break, Millbrook forced four turnovers and the Judges also struggled from the field. Liero scored the final seven points in the key run that gave the Pioneers a 45-28 lead with 5:11 to go in the quarter.
“We got the momentum coming out of the half,” Liero said. “It was a close game, but we got the momentum and just ran from there.”
“It’s being a little bit more active defensively,” said Grubbs, whose team forced 10 Handley turnovers in the quarter. “… It’s like I always tell the kids, you’re defensive intensity leads to good things. The pressure and the active hands create a little bit of dysfunction from the start. The kids did a much better job of that in the second half.”
Handley, which has lost several tight games this season, fought back. A pair of three-pointers from Tavon Long and a 3-point play by Deonte Trammel fueled a 15-2 outburst that got the Judges to within 49-46. Handley had a pair of 3-point attempts on its next possession, but misfired on both.
Millbrook rebounded in the final 20 seconds of the quarter. Trent Clater converted on a transition layup and Liero had a steal and basket to push the Millbrook lead back to 53-46 entering the final period.
“My focus has been to make sure that we consistently play hard,” Handley coach Zach Harrell said. “We had that four-minute stretch in the third quarter where we had that run because guys were playing hard. Then, they score and we just stop. We have to be more resilient. We have to compete.”
The Judges never got closer than five points in the final period, the final time at 54-49 with 6:42 left. Liero had three points in a 5-0 run that pushed the lead back to double digits. The Pioneers would sink 10 of 15 free throws in the quarter to preserve the lead.
BJ Canada, whose slashes to the basket pierced the Handley defense, netted 14 points. Tyler Seminaro added 13.
After opening the season 1-3, the Pioneers have won five straight.
“We’ve been going hard in practice every single day,” Liero said. “We’ve been trash-talking a little bit, but effort has been the key.”
“It takes a little time to gel and get some feel,” Grubbs said. “We’re starting to get that feel for one another and we’re playing unselfishly. That’s all we’re trying to do.”
Stephen Daley led the Judges with 17 points (on 7 for 9 shooting) and dominated the boards and the paint. Emerson Fusco and Long added 12 and 11, respectively for Handley, which Harrell said shot 33 percent for the game.
“These guys are going to get it,” Harrell said. “They are getting better every single game, but we’ve got to shoot better from the floor.”
