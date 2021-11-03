WINCHESTER — Millbrook High School volleyball coach Carla Milton and senior Madelyn White had opposite views as the Pioneers’ season rested on the balance of one point Tuesday night at Casey Gymnasium.
Trailing 14-13 and facing a match point in the fifth set against Dominion, one miscue and the Pioneers’ 21-1 campaign would end with a loss in the Region 4C semifinals.
But instead, Millbrook ran off three consecutive points to pull out a 19-25, 25-19, 18-25, 25-13, 16-14 triumph that clinched the Pioneers’ first state playoff berth since 2017 and gave them a shot at nine-time defending state champion Loudoun County at home at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
The Titans (14-10) gave Millbrook all it could handle on Tuesday, forcing the Pioneers to rally from a 2-1 deficit. After a dominating fourth-set win, the Pioneers jumped out to a 5-2 lead in the race to 15 in the fifth set, but Dominion got even at 5-5 and no team led by more than two points from there in a nail-biter.
Trailing 13-12, Dominion got a block from Maya Van Wyngaardt and a kill from Kennedy Seekford to put the Pioneers on the brink of elimination.
“I was nervous,” said Milton of the situation. “I’m not going to lie.”
But her team had belief.
“You definitely don’t want to be there, but I never doubted that for a second that we were going to get that point,” said White.
She was right.
Dominion served at sophomore Taylor Weiss, who until a late-season injury to Amanda Dalton, was on the JV squad. Weiss made a good return and the Pioneers were able to force an error.
On the next point, Madison Koeller set up White who cranked her 20th kill of the evening off a block to put the Pioneers up 15-14.
“Having to win by two, as soon as you get up by one it’s like a deep breath,” White explained. “That’s all you need. You can play completely loose. You know that you’re in control of the game. The pressure is on them.”
And, it was. Seekford’s spike attempt caught the tape and Millbrook lived to play at least two more times this season.
“I’ve said all season long that there are moments, times and sets where their belief is greater than mine,” Milton said. “Really they are the song, ‘Don’t Stop Believing’ because they never stop, they never give up and never let down. I’m so happy for them that we could do it again tonight and pull it out.”
After three sets, that looked to be in serious doubt thanks to a gritty effort from the Titans, led by their libero Haley Gill. With White and Ariel Helmick (15 kills) cranking spike after spike, Gill seemed always there not only to dig them out, but also make a solid pass to the Titans’ setter.
“I was swinging away with everything I have and she was just there,” White said. “I swear we made eye contact as soon as I hit the ball. She was amazing. I watched her on video getting prepared for this and I was like, ‘I’m not going to hit it to the libero.’ And I still did, but she’s really good. It was frustrating for sure.”
“She’s amazing,” Milton added on Gill. “She was wherever we put the ball. Their whole team did an excellent job. They pushed us to the brink tonight.”
With the score tied at 6-6 in the opening set, Dominion went on a 5-0 run to go ahead for good. Millbrook closed to within 17-15 on a White kill, but Charlotte Cottrell had three kills down the stretch as the Titans pulled away to the 25-19 win.
The Pioneers trailed 7-3 early in the second set, but rallied. Dominion still led 18-17 before a service error tied it and Weiss had served up a pair of winners in a 6-0 run that made it 23-18. White’s kill and her ace off the tape closed out the 25-19 set that squared the match.
Dominion won the first two points and never trailed in the third set. The Pioneers got even at 8-8, but a 7-3 run put the Titans in control. Kaitlyn Demitz’s kill on an overpass closed out the set 25-18.
Millbrook rebounded in the fourth, opening the set on a 6-0 run with half of the points coming on Koeller serves that the Titans could not return. Dominion never got closer than five points (6-1) as the Pioneers cruised to the 25-13 romp.
“It was way too tough,” White said of the match. “I think we came out like not really prepared, you know a rainy Tuesday, but we turned it around quickly. Once we knew we could do it, we did it. We fought through those tough points and just believed in each other. Honestly, it was so crazy. I’m so proud of everyone. We surprise ourselves all of the time.”
Weiss had a pair of kills down the stretch in the fourth set and would add two more in the decisive fifth set.
“She has just gelled with these girls,” Milton said of Weiss, who had eight kills and 13 digs. “The girls have welcomed her to this team. It’s like she’s been here all along. She’s fearless. She believes in the other girls on the court and they believe in her. She has just taken off for us.”
Koeller dished out 42 assists, with seven kills, five aces and 14 digs. Autumn Stroop and Ariel White added 30 and 11 digs, respectively.
Next up for the Pioneers is a chance to host Loudoun County (22-2), which swept James Wood 3-0 on Tuesday.
“I’m excited to play a team that is that good,” White said. “I think they will bring out the best in us for sure.”
“Yes it will be a tall task,” Milton said of playing the Captains. “But, it’s nice to know that it’s at home and we’ll have another time after that. We’ll just go out and play and see what happens.”
White said regardless of what happens Thursday making the states is special.
“I haven’t even really processed it, yet,” she said. "I’m really excited we get to play on Thursday without feeling like our season could be over. This is the best run I’ve ever made on this team. I’m thrilled to be doing it with these girls.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.