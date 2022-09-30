WARRENTON — Millbrook quarterback Detric Brown sported a big smile as he watched some of his younger teammates finish off Thursday’s football clash at Fauquier.
They deserved to be in on the fun, too.
Brown and the Pioneers’ offense had their most productive night of the season as they throttled Fauquier 48-23 in Class 4 Northwestern District action. Brown rushed for 145 yards and three touchdowns and threw for a score, while Tyson Mallory had 130 yards and two TDs as the Pioneers (2-4, 1-1) ran out to a 48-9 lead before the reserves got on the field early in the final quarter.
“It was real fun,” said Brown, who scored three times in the first half, including a 73-yard burst. “It was a great team win, great team effort. Anytime the team is playing real well and we’re winning, it’s real fun with my guys.”
The triumph was a welcome victory for Millbrook, which was coming off a 46-14 loss in its district opener last Friday against Sherando.
“I think that especially after last week, we all realized as a team that we have to put more effort in,” Brown said. “We have got to play hard and play together and good things will happen, so I think this was a real good redemption game for us.”
While the Pioneers’ offense put up 475 total yards, it was the defense that got things going. On the Falcons’ second play from scrimmage, Brayden Giza pounced on a fumble at the Fauquier 32.
“It was very good because I think it set the tone for the game,” defensive lineman Cole Purdy said of the turnover.
Three plays later, Brown burst through the middle and cut left for a 15-yard TD run. Xavier Floyd’s extra point made it 7-0 just 1:49 into the contest.
Fauquier responded with a time an 11-play, 44-yard drive, but the Pioneers held and forced a 36-yard field goal from Nolan Working, a soccer player who was competing in his first game of the season for the Falcons.
But on the first play after the kickoff, Brown ran right, cut back to the left and turned on the jets in his 73-yard TD run that made it 14-3.
“It was great blocks set by my O-Line and my blocking back,” Brown said of the TD. “The rest of the guys blocked and paved the way for me and I just ran.”
In fact, it was a huge night for the Millbrook line, which was missing possibly its top blocker Markell Harrison, who was on the sidelines with a walking boot on his left foot.
Offensive linemen Wyatt Hummer, Jett Helmut, Garrett Cook, Dennis Portillo and Ezra Doyle-Naegeli opened the holes along with blocking back Kane Brill and tight end Purdy. The Pioneers gained 367 yards on the ground and scored on seven of eight possession while the first string was in the game.
“The guys up front, they don’t get a whole lot of credit and they blocked their tails off tonight,” Millbrook coach Josh Haymore said. “We had lanes all over the place. They were giving everything they had.”
After another Working field goal cut it to 14-6, Millbrook went 69 yards in just six plays with Mallory rolling over the left side from 12 yards out to make it 21-6 with 1:46 left in the half.
After a fourth-down hold, the Pioneers would tack on one more score, going 60 yards in just three plays and 36 seconds. Brown covered the final 32 yards, rolling right then cutting back against the grain to score with 17 seconds on the clock.
After a long kickoff return, Working would boot a 44-yarder on the last play of the half to make it 28-9.
The Pioneers would allow no hopes of a Fauquier comeback. Taking the second half kickoff, they marched 80 yards in 11 plays with Jacob Burns rushing three yards for his first TD of the season.
On Millbrook’s next possession, Brown went to the air on a two-play, 60-yard drive. The final pass was a 41-yard strike to Purdy, who broke a tackle and rumbled 41 yards for his first TD.
“I just came across the middle and QB1 saw me,” Purdy said. “We just made a play and I stiff-armed [a defender] and got into the end zone and celebrated. It was amazing. I loved it.”
Mallory’s three-yard TD capped a 69-yard march, highlighted by a 20-yard run by Ryan Hecker, that pushed the margin to 48-9 with 11:12 remaining.
The Pioneers’ defense bottled up the Fauquier running game for most of the evening. Quarterback Ben Noland, who did not play in Saturday’s 38-0 loss to Handley, finished 6 of 16 for 59 yards with an interception by Jonathan Bayliss.
Purdy, who had multiple tackles for losses, said the Pioneers played disciplined defense.
“You can beat yourself out there,” Purdy said. “I think [the Falcons] started to shut down a little when we started getting on them. I have to give props for the D-Line coaches for helping me with that, too.”
Brown had his 145 yards rushing on just seven carries and was a perfect 4 of 4 passing for 108 yards.
“He threw the ball in the right places and made great reads,” Haymore said of Brown. “He tucked the ball when it wasn’t there and made first downs.”
Fauquier scored twice in the last quarter. Joey Renzi fell on a Millbrook high punt snap in the end zone for one TD and backup quarterback Amari Martin rushed 10 yards for another with two minutes left.
Millbrook, which eclipsed its win total from last season, hopes to build off of its triumph as it next hosts unbeaten Handley (5-0, 1-0) on Oct. 7.
“I think this gives us a great boost of confidence that we really needed, especially everything we’ve been going through the past couple of seasons,” Brown said. “It gives us a boost of momentum going into the rest of district play.”
“This gives us momentum going into next week,” Purdy added. “I just think it helps us get to the next game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.