WINCHESTER — Tom Petty sang “the waiting is the hardest part.”
Millbrook basketball player Ben Oates knows a little bit about that.
The Pioneers forward spent much of his junior season watching some standout seniors getting the bulk of the playing time.
But given the chance this winter, Oates has thrived for Millbrook, which makes its first appearance in the state quarterfinals since 2013 at 7 p.m. on Friday against Halifax County at Heritage High School in Lynchburg.
While he did not get big minutes as a junior, Oates is a big part of why the Pioneers (20-7) have chalked up Class 4 Northwestern District regular-season and tournament titles.
Oates is averaging 7.1 points and 5.3 rebounds on a squad that has several flashy players. He’s making 52.2 percent of his shots, including 34.8 percent of the rare occasions he attempts a 3-pointer.
They are all outstanding numbers for a player who spent most of his game nights in the sitting position just a year before.
“It had its positives and negatives,” Oates said of his junior season. “Obviously, I wanted to be out there. It definitely hurts [to be] a practice player. I think everybody has been there once in their life. It definitely motivated me to do better over the summer and to be a better player. I think it has worked out for this year.”
First-year head coach Steve Grubbs knew what Oates was capable of after having previously coached him on the JV team.
“Last year, he sat behind Jalen Tyson, Noah Thomas and Haden Madagan,” Grubbs said of Oates. “They got big minutes and TJ Spain comes out as a backup center and gets some minutes. It’s a tough spot to be in when there’s kids ahead of you. To Ben’s credit, he put his head down, kept working and getting better. This year he was rewarded.”
A lot of what Oates does best aren’t the things you’ll necessarily find on a stat sheet.
On offense, he sets a lot of picks and rolls to the basket. On an team with excellent passing guards, he often gets loose for backdoor layups. And he’s always looking to grab an offensive rebound.
As his shooting percentages attest, Oates can make shots, but he is calculated when he takes them.
“My role in the offense is to set screens and dive or get rebounds. If I’m ever open for a three or a mid-range shot I’ll take it,” Oates said. “I have confidence in myself and I know that I can make shots, but I’m not going to force it up if we need a basket. I know that other guys can make a contested shot better than I can.”
Yet, Grubbs said there many times when he looks at the offensive stats after the game and gets a shock when he looks at the numbers next to Oates’ name.
“He’s here to do whatever it takes to win,” Grubbs said. “There are nights where he’s shown up and he has 10, 12, 15 points and we look at the scorebook at the end of the game and we are like, ‘Where the heck did he get that from?’”
Defensively, the 6-foot-1 Oates usually gives up several inches and has tackled some of the toughest matchups this season. He’s found himself matched up against Handley’s Demitri Gardner, Sherando’s Keli Lawson and James Wood’s Lavaughan Freeman, each 6-foot-3 or taller and extremely athletic.
“That’s not just giving up three or four inches in height and in size,” Grubbs said. “These are athletic kids who are trying to turn the corner and get around him. He does a great job of understanding angles and paying close attention to the tendencies of the people he’s guarding. When shots go up, he makes sure to get a body on them.”
Oates says the challenge of facing those opponents is a daunting task.
“I’m not going to say those guys are easy to guard because they are not,” he said. “I just do anything I can to help the team win. Those guys are really good. I know that if I’m letting them score then we could lose. I just put it all on the court for my team.”
“If you’re going to post him up, you’re going to have to work,” Grubbs said. “That’s one of the best traits he has as a post player. Most of his defensive intensity happens before the person even gets the ball. You can’t take advantage of him when he’s already in front of you.”
One of the biggest areas where Oates excels is rebounding. While he’s nowhere near the tallest player on the squad, he’s second in that category for the Pioneers.
When Millbrook got off to a tough 2-4 start, rebounding was a concern. Grubbs said that Oates’ efforts to secure the ball were constant.
“He does a great job defensively of recognizing where the other team is and when they are about to shoot and then getting into position of where he thinks that ball is going to go,” Grubbs said. “He boxes out and that’s one of those skills — and I definitely consider it a skill — that suits him well. He does a great job being able to close out possessions for us. Grab a board and get it to one of the guards.”
Oates said he simply tries to find the nearest body to box out, but he’ll also adopt another strategy.
“Usually I know who the best rebounder is or who is the most aggressive,” Oates said. [For example] when we would play against Sherando I’d always try to find Keli.”
Oates’ consistent, yet unspectacular play may go unnoticed by the fans, but not among the coaches. He earned second team all-district honors and was described by one area coach this season as “the glue” that holds the Pioneers together.
“I think if you ask any coach that’s gone up against us, [he’ll say] that Ben’s that consistent player that gives full effort and always boxes out,” Grubbs said. “He’s always trying to be in the right spot at the right time. This season we’re starting to see that he has a good package of basketball tools to work with. He just comes to work.”
When told of the “glue” comment, Oates humbly acknowledged it with reservations.
“It feels good, but I don’t let it get to my head,” he said. “I know who I am. Every single day I am going to play how I play and not try to do anything that I can’t do. I just know my role.”
Oates, who has been playing with many of his teammates since fourth grade, will head to Radford University next fall. He said he’ll likely major in business and might play some intramural basketball if he’s not too busy with his studies. He knows his role in college is to study.
Grubbs knows that Oates is going to be one of those many seniors that will be hard to replace next season.
“You don’t really worry about him going out there and making sure he’s doing what he’s supposed to do because you kind of take it for granted that he is going to do it,” Grubbs said. “It’s a nice blessing to have. You watch it on film and he’s always doing the little things that help our team.”
Oates said it has been a great season playing with some of the same guys he’s been playing with since fourth and fifth grade.
And though it was hard, he realizes his junior season may have paved the way for this winter.
“I feel like it was definitely worth the wait,” Oates said. “Last year prepared me for this year I guess. Having to guard and box out guys like Jalen Tyson and Noah Thomas last year was pretty hard. It’s made me the player who I am today.
“I’m grateful for last year, although I didn’t play. People might have thought that our team wasn’t going to be this good this year because not a lot of us did play last year. It made us the players who we are today. That’s why a lot of us play so hard. We don’t want to sit the bench or upset Coach Grubbs who gave us the opportunity. … It’s been great. It’s been everything I could have asked for. I don’t have any complaints.”
