WINCHESTER — Nate Simmons achieved something no Millbrook High School boys’ tennis player had accomplished before.
The Pioneers’ Kinsey Knox repeated the same feat she achieved last season.
It all spelled out to a Millbrook sweep on Tuesday as the Pioneers captured both the Class 4 Northwestern District boys’ and girls’ singles titles at Shenandoah University’s Lowry Tennis Complex.
Simmons, a senior, ended Handley’s long string of titles by topping the Judges’ J.H. Herrington 7-5, 6-2 in the boys’ title match, while Knox, a junior, defended her crown with a 7-5, 6-3 victory against Sherando’s Michaela Koch.
Simmons admitted he had no thoughts of making school history prior to the start of this season and was pleased to accomplish the feat where some very good Millbrook players have fallen short over the years.
“It means everything to me,” said Simmons. “To be able to play on this team for four years and to be able to have that title as the first-ever for my school, it really means the world.”
“I can’t even contain how excited I am,” Millbrook coach Chris Rogus said of Simmons’ triumph. “He’s battled through a lot this year. He’s been figuring out some stuff he had wrong and has never given up. He’s been pushing himself and the rest of the team at practice. He’s been our captain the whole year. He has earned this win time and time again. ... That is an accomplishment he will have for the rest of his life.”
Simmons gave some indication during the season that this could be his year. He won his first matchup against Herrington 8-6 during the regular season. And in last week’s district team finals, Simmons was up a set, but the match went unfinished as the Judges clinched a 5-0 win.
Although he didn’t get to finish against Herrington, Simmons said the battle did give him a confidence boost. “I knew that I can definitely go toe-to-toe with him,” Simmons said. “That was definitely helpful. The first time I thought maybe it was a fluke, but the second time really sealed it for me.”
Simmons said a big key was handling the powerful serve of the right-handed Herrington.
“He has a super huge serve,” Simmons said. “Everything is really powerful. Being able to make him tone down his serve, making sure he couldn’t get a good return off of my return, really helped.”
Herrington came out hot, breaking Simmons’ serve in the opening game. The Pioneers senior fought back to square the match at 2-2, but Herrington secured another break off an outstanding lob and led 4-3. Simmons rebounded in the next game to square the set at 4-4 and the two players held serve until the final game of the set.
A backhand winner and volley at the net keyed Simmons as he broke Herrington to win the set 7-5.
Simmons won several key points during the set with his play at the net. “That was something I had to be able to do to get into the mental game with him,” Simmons said.
Simmons also handled the windy conditions well. “Millbrook’s wind is crazy so this was nothing compared to that,” Simmons said.
Simmons raced out to a 3-0 lead in the final set. He secured a 5-2 lead with an ace and then followed that up with a service break to win the set 6-2.
“He’s been pushing everything,” Rogus said of Simmons. “His approach shots were great. He was moving him around the court. In transition, he was fantastic. All of the balls that were down by his ankles, he was scooping up left and right. There were 30 shots that I feel like at the beginning of the year he may not have hit that today he got to. It was a beautiful match.”
Simmons, who won 6-1, 6-3 in the semifinals over Sherando’s Thomas Reese, and Herrington, who beat Kettle Run’s Jackson Craig 6-3, 6-0, both advance to Region 4C semifinal play.
Knox is familiar with that route having already won one district crown. She outlasted Koch in Tuesday’s final that featured several long games with multiple deuces.
Knox got off to a hot start behind a pair of service breaks and led 4-1. But Koch, who outlasted Handley’s Sarina Parikh 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the semifinals, fought back and had the match squared at 5-5. Knox got the key service break to go ahead at 6-5 and then held her own serve, winning as Koch netted a hard backhand.
“I just told myself I didn’t want to lose because she had caught back up,” Knox said of securing the key service break in the set.
The Millbrook junior pulled ahead 4-2 with a service break in the second set. Koch got to within 4-3 and had multiple chances to get even, but Knox saved the break points and held to take a 5-3 lead. She closed out the match with a forehand passing shot.
Knox, who defeated Koch twice during the regular season, said the match was a little different this time.
“She played really well and played really well from the baseline, so it was harder for me to change up the pace,” Knox said. “I used the wind to my advantage and I learned to slice so I could drop shot and I had a lot of shots I used.”
“I’m really proud of her,” Millbrook coach Jenny Russell said of Knox, who also was a 6-0, 6-0 semifinal winner over Kettle Run’s Payton Maloney. “I think she handled herself really well. We knew it was going to be kind of a marathon match, going to deuce a lot. ... She fought and she held up her mental game, too.”
After winning the crown during an abbreviated season last year, Knox said her second district crown felt a little different.
“Because we played more matches in the season, it feels better because I beat more people,” she said.
“She won last year, so she was hungry to win this year,” Russell said. “She put in the work and it paid off for her.”
Both Knox and Koch, a junior, advance to the Region 4C semifinals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.