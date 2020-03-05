Two boys’ basketball teams who started off their seasons in entirely different manners now find themselves in the same place — battling in the Class 4 quarterfinals.
Millbrook (20-7) and Halifax County (23-4) are among the final eight teams hoping to advance to the finals as they square off at 7 p.m. tonight at Heritage High School in Lynchburg.
It’s a battle among two teams who started off the season as nearly polar opposites.
Millbrook, with several new starters, struggled out of the starting gate, losing four of its first six games. The Comets, a Class 5 quarterfinalist last season, bolted out at the start, winning their first 14 games.
Yet, both teams are alike in many ways. Both have survived rough patches, both have suffered postseason losses and both have pulled off huge comebacks in key games.
Millbrook obviously had a rough start to overcome. The Pioneers responded with 10 consecutive victories and won 13 of 14.
“We all just came together honestly,” senior forward Ben Oates said of the rebound. “Our practices at the beginning of the year weren’t that intense I guess, but they started to pick up. Once we started to see consistent wins coming, we stuck to that and realized the good things we were doing. … Once we started winning and winning, it kind of worked itself out.”
Halifax County didn’t go without its struggles, too. After the blazing start, the Comets dropped three straight before rebounding to win the Piedmont District regular-season crown.
Both teams have experienced postseason success and defeat.
Millbrook fell 56-43 last Thursday against Loudoun County in the Region 4C final, while Halifax County dropped a 45-44 decision in its district final against Martinsville.
And both have come up big when it has mattered the most.
Millbrook trailed by four points with less than a minute to go but rallied to top Loudoun Valley 53-50 in the regional semifinals.
Halifax County trailed by 11 points at halftime, but rebounded to beat E.C. Glass 62-61 in the Region 4D semifinals. The Comets also rallied from four points down with 29 seconds left to top George Washington-Danville 56-54 in the regional final.
The Pioneers are hoping to rebound from a loss against Loudoun County after struggling against the Raiders’ 3-2 zone defense.
“We played a little tentative against Loudoun County,” Millbrook coach Steve Grubbs admitted. “Credit goes to their coaching staff for setting up a good game plan against us with their 3-2 [zone]. But, part of that is us not trying to attack, not trying to hit gaps. For a large part of the season, we have been the aggressor in almost every single game. We need to get back to that mentality of not settling for things, not allowing their defense to dictate what we do, but we dictate what their defense does.”
“Last Thursday wasn’t our best game,” Oates said. “We know that we are definitely capable of more. We have just got to find ourselves again.”
Grubbs has not seen Halifax County in person, but he knows the Comets will be a handful.
“I’ve watched a couple of films on them,” Grubbs said. “I’ve talked to a couple of people about them. From what I’ve seen they are a great basketball team. Like I said about Loudoun County, there’s a reason why they are in the state tournament and a reason why they have won their region.”
The Comets certainly will have the edge in size, especially among their two most consistent players, 6-foot-3 junior Kevon Ferrell and 6-5 freshman Kameron Roberts.
Ferrell, the only returning player to see significant minutes last postseason for the Comets, likes to drive the ball to the hole, but can shoot the 3-pointer. Roberts can both shoot the 3-pointer and play down on the block.
“They play great team basketball,” Grubbs said. “They have a bunch of kids that can definitely play. They can shoot the outside shot. They attack well and they’ve got some size.
“Like I’ve told the kids, when you’re getting to this round at playoff time, now you’re looking at teams with multiple pieces and multiple strengths. What we’re going to try to do is develop the best game plan we can and go at them.”
Halifax County coach Sterling Williams was impressed with what he’s seen on film of the Pioneers. District co-player of the year Julien Hagerman (14.3 ppg) and guards Taralle Hayden (12.2 ppg) and Jordan Jackson (8.4 ppg) stuck out for Williams.
“It looks like they like to shoot the three,” Williams said. “No. 24 [Hagerman] looks like he can really fill it up and No. 2 [Hayden] and No. 5 [Jackson] look like they can get to the rack at any time and they really share the ball well.”
While they’ve some seen what their opponents do well, both coaches are looking inward as the keys to the game.
“We just have to worry about us though at this point,” Williams said. “At this point in time, it is about what we do, how we do things the way we do, how we play defense and how we keep guys out of the lane. We kind of have to worry about ourselves.”
Grubbs points to two key areas for the Pioneers.
“I think for us it’s that flying around mentality on defense,” he said. “I think whenever we play with a strong defensive identity, a lot of good things happen for us on the offensive end. We feed off of it and it gives us motivation and confidence to make sure we’re doing what we’re supposed to do.
“I think there were moments during the Loudoun County game that we had communication breakdowns that led to some shots and to some situations that weren’t good for us,” he added. “As long as we’re going out there and playing like it’s win or go home, we have as good a shot as anyone. But if we go out and are stagnant and are settling for things, it turns into a very different game.”
Tonight’s winner will face the winner between Class 4B champion Courtland (26-2) and Class 4A runner-up Woodrow Wilson (17-7) on Tuesday.
