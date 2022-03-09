Millbrook High School junior Kennedi Rooks has been to the girls’ state championship game multiple times.
As a youngster she was in Richmond as her older sister Ky was part of a Pioneers squad that won three consecutive girls’ basketball state titles at Virginia Commonwealth’s Siegel Center.
“I just remember the crowds, the large crowds and a lot of the energy,” Rooks said Monday night. “And that [the Pioneers] were good.”
Rooks gets to follow in her sister’s footsteps as Millbrook (25-2) plays for the Class 4 state title against King’s Fork (23-3) at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Siegel Center in Richmond.
The relatively young Pioneers pulled out a dramatic 68-59 overtime victory against 2021 runner-up Pulaski County on Monday at Casey Gymnasium to get their chance at becoming the fifth state championship team in program history.
“It means a dream,” freshman Jaliah Jackson said. “It’s a big dream. It’s unbelievable. Being a freshman and making it to states is something I’ve always dreamed of and I got it.”
And it means plenty to the upperclassmen, too.
“It’s crazy,” said senior Avery O’Roke, who had 30 points Monday. “It’s been one of my goals since freshman year. Coach [Erick] Green and I have talked about it so for it actually to happen it’s like surreal to me.”
“It’s really exciting,” Rooks added. “I’m glad to be here with this group of girls and saying I made it to the state championship.”
Green took Millbrook to the 2018 title, but says this squad is a lot different than that team. That squad featured four seniors who would go on to play college basketball that fall.
“They are younger and they are excited,” said Green when asked to compare this year’s team to the 2018 squad. “The difference is the first group I took, they were undefeated and everybody expected them to win. They had a lot of pressure on them to win.
“This group doesn’t have any pressure on it. Not too many people thought we would be here. That’s the good thing, the fact that we don’t have any pressure. People are already saying we’re not expected to win. They should feel comfortable. We just have to go win.”
But Green knows that won’t be easy against King’s Fork.
The Bulldogs, the Class 4A Region champions from Suffolk, are riding an 19-game winning streak and haven’t lost to a Class 4 team all season. King’s Fork’s lone loss to a Virginia team came against Class 5 Norview, which was eliminated in the state semifinals on Monday. The other two losses came in a tournament to schools from Pennsylvania.
Led by 1,000-point career-scorer Yasmine Brown, the Bulldogs have been piling up the points this season. They come into the title game averaging 73.4 points per game and have been held in the 50’s just twice all season.
The Bulldogs, looking for their first state title, are capable of getting points from multiple players.
Brown, a senior who is getting college looks, is a slasher. Sophomore point guard Cyriah Griffin runs the offense and is an excellent passer. Junior Niyah Gaston is a dangerous 3-point shooter, while 5-foot-11 junior Arlisha Boston is a long defender who can run the floor. At 6-1, junior center Kiana Brittain is a big presence inside.
“They have very solid guard play,” Green said of the Bulldogs, who are coached by Maurice Fofano. “The two guards are great ball-handlers and good decision-makers. They see the floor well and they push the ball up the court.
“Their post players are big and very well skilled around the basket. They run the floor well for their size. They’re tall, lanky and athletic. It’s going to be a tall hill to climb, but hopefully I’ll be able to motivate my girls to climb that mountain and get that championship.”
Both teams play at a frenetic pace and look for easy baskets created by their defense. Millbrook likes to pressure and trap, while King’s Fork plays tight man defense.
The Pioneers forced a whopping 34 turnovers from Pulaski County, which was a big reason why they were able to rally from a 12-point deficit early in the second quarter.
“Our defense wins games,” Rooks said.
“We’re going to have step up to the challenge to keeping them in the 40’s and 50’s like we do with any other team,” Green said. “Defensively, I feel very strong to say that we are going to apply pressure and make them have to have good decisions when handling the basketball.”
Millbrook’s most consistent offensive damage in the postseason has come from O’Roke, a Division I signee with the New Jersey Institute of Technology, and Rooks.
O’Roke (averaging 22.6 for the season) has averaged 26.5 points in the Pioneers’ last four games, and one of those she sat more than the final 10 minutes after scoring 26 points in a 56-33 state quarterfinal win against E.C. Glass.
“Avery has turned it up a notch defensively and offensively,” Green said. “She knows what’s at stake. I think she kind of coasted early and the middle part of the season. I think right at district [tournament] play she stepped it up and turned it up a notch.”
Rooks (17.1 season average) is averaging 16 points over the past three games. Sophomore Hannah Stephanites and Jackson also have scored in double figures multiple times in the postseason.
“I really think everyone on our team works super hard,” O’Roke said. “Nobody gives up. When you’re out there, everyone is giving 100 percent and that makes a big difference.”
With the added length of the court at VCU, Green knows he’s going to have to rely on his bench to keep up with the pace that both the Pioneers and King’s Fork desire.
“We’re looking to play 10 players,” Green said. “Hopefully, we can play more, but we do know that 10 kids will play. That’s a plus. Our bench is strong. I have confidence in my bench players and they know their roles. I don’t ask them to be superstars. I ask them to do what they do best.”
Green believes the key to the contest will be slowing down the Bulldogs, who defeated Millbrook 62-48 in the 2017 Class 4 semifinals.
“We have to stop their transition,” he said. “If we can make them play a halfcourt game, I think we will be fine. If we let them get out and get layups, then we’re in trouble.
Green said Monday’s win has given his team the confidence that the program is back among the state’s elite with a chance to do something special.
“We’re all excited,” O’Roke said. “I’ve never gotten to play in a game like this. It’s going to be new to me, but I’m really excited.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.