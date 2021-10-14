Millbrook High School is still chasing its first football win of the season, but its not like the Pioneers have been falling against poor competition.
The Pioneers have lost to six opponents who are a combined 27-11 this season, including to a pair of unbeatens (Jefferson, W.Va., and Handley).
This week the schedule brings no relief as Millbrook faces arguably the toughest team on its schedule when it hosts Kettle Run. The Cougars (6-1) are the defending Class 4 Northwestern District champions and rank second in the current VHSL power rankings for Region 4C. Their only loss has been a 28-25 defeat to unbeaten Heritage, the No. 1 team in those power rankings.
“We just keep improving but we keep running into some good football teams,” Millbrook coach Josh Haymore said.
After having several players miss time due to a COVID-19 quarantine, the Pioneers were close to 100 percent for the first time in several weeks in their 36-18 loss at Handley last Saturday. But now they face more challenges heading into Kettle Run.
“We had a couple of kids get hurt this past weekend,” Haymore said. “We’re going to have to have some guys step up and play. Last weekend was probably the first weekend we had everybody back.”
Receiver/defensive back CJ Standen has been one player who has been coming on strong for the Pioneers. Standen had four catches for 133 yards and a TD against the Judges. He also took over at quarterback for one full series when Detric Brown was injured. He rushed for 55 yards on eight carries to set up a field goal on the last drive of the first half.
For the season, Standen leads the area with 486 receiving yards. He has 27 catches and three TDs. He has returned a kickoff for a touchdown and has 25 tackles on defense.
Haymore said despite the short four-game spring Standen benefited from each of those contests and it has carried over into this season.
“It’s surprised me, but it hasn’t,” Haymore said of Standen’s play. “He’s got the ability. He’s about 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds. He can run and he’s got the physical aspect. He’s a good football player and he’s really come out of his shell and has really come out of his shell as a player, too, this year which has been great.”
Standen and his teammates will have to play great to shut down Kettle Run, which has won each of the last six weeks by at least two touchdowns. The Cougars have scored at least 34 points in each of their wins, including a 41-0 rout of Fauquier last week.
Transfer quarterback Beau Lang (13 of 18 for 191 yards vs. Fauquier) has two stud receivers in Jacob Robinson (5 catches, 2 TDs) and Jordan Tapscott (5 catches, 1 TD).
“No. 9 (Tapscott) and No. 10 (Robinson), they are pretty solid,” Haymore said. “They can run and they like to get them the ball. They keep you balanced because they can run the football, too.”
Freshman Colton Quaker (11-119) and Andrew Strickland (8-102) each topped 100 yards and had a rushing TD against the Falcons. Both are excelling after starter Peyton Mahaffey was injured against James Wood three weeks ago.
“They’ve always been like that,” Haymore said of the Cougars having a stable of similar running backs. “They have three or four guys who could be brothers. They all look exactly alike — same size, same speed, same hard-nosed running ability.”
Kettle Run’s defense is led by 6-3, 250-pound tackle Ethan Tabit, who had eight tackles against Fauquier. Kamran Dinicolantonio has returned a pair of interceptions for scores.
While Haymore looks for continued improvement, he has a couple of things he’d also like to see tonight.
“Take the small wins as they come,” he said. “Win each play. Win every snap, every down and have fun while we do it. Obviously, I’d like to get a win and we’re going to die trying. There’s no doubt about the fight and the heart that these kids have got.”
And that spirit has made this squad “special” to its coach.
“It’s totally different than what it has been,” he said. “It’s enjoyable to go to practice. They laugh and they have fun, but when it’s time to work they work. They realize that, ‘Hey, we’ve faced a lot of adversity, but we still get to play football. We only got to play four games last year, but we get to play 10. Let’s play our 10 and have fun while we’re doing it.’”
