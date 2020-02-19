WINCHESTER — Regardless of the outcome of its Class 4 Northwestern District Tournament semifinal matchup with fifth seeded Fauquier on Tuesday night, the Millbrook boys’ basketball team knew it would be playing next week.
Based on the strength of their regular season title, the top-seeded Pioneers had already earned a spot in the Region 4C Tournament, but don’t tell them Tuesday’s game had no meaning.
The Pioneers built several double-digit leads and were up 14 points early in the second half. But with its season on the line, Fauquier battled back again and again, twice getting within two points.
Millbrook made 6 of 8 free throws in the final minute and just held off a furious comeback for an 81-77 triumph. The Pioneers (18-6) host sixth-seeded Kettle Run (10-10) in tonight’s title game at 7:30 p.m. at Casey Gymnasium.
Led by 24 points from Tarelle Hayden, Millbrook secured its 16th win in its last 18 games and now faces a Kettle Run team it swept during the regular season.
“I told our kids all week they [the Falcons] have a fantastic coach. He has my utmost respect and he has his kids ready to play,” Millbrook coach Steve Grubbs said. “We talked all week about they’re not gonna stop. They just keep coming at you wave after wave.
“We’re getting the best of the best right now,” Grubbs added. “We finished No. 1 and just like in any playoff situation the teams are coming after you. On our end we beat them twice during the regular season and it’s very difficult to win three times.”
Both teams were excellent from the line, combining to miss just five free throws in 47 attempts. Millbrook made 23 of 26, including 13 of 16 in the fourth quarter, while Fauquier was a perfect 9 for 9 in the final period and 19 for 21 in the game.
Through three periods, Millbrook held a 54-48 lead and quickly pushed that to 56-48 on a short jumper by Hayden.
Fauquier (13-9) stormed right back. Thurman Smith’s baseline jumper and Devin Lewis’ 3-pointer made it 56-53 with just under six minutes left.
Leading 63-59 with just under four minutes left, the Pioneers appeared to take control for good with a quick 6-0 run thanks in large part to two technical fouls against the Falcons. Julien Hagerman stepped to the line and buried all four free throws giving the Pioneers a 69-59 lead with 3:29 left.
The Falcons refused to quit and again stormed back, this time with a 10-2 run to get as close as they had been since early in the first quarter.
Trailing 71-65, Fauquier forced a pair of turnovers basically right under the basket that led to two easy and quick layups to slice the lead to 71-69 with 1:37 left.
Millbrook followed that up with an 8-0 run behind a pair of baskets by Hayden and two free throws each from Ben Oates and Tyson Stewart. Again, it appeared the Pioneers had the game wrapped up with a 79-69 lead and just 42 seconds left.
But, Lewis was fouled attempting a 3-point shot and he made all three free throws to make it 79-72.
After the Pioneers missed two free throws, Samuel Matthews raced down and scored a quick hoop to make it 79-74 with 14 seconds left. Another Pioneers turnover led to Lewis’ 3-pointer to make it 79-77 with just 1.8 seconds remaining. Hagerman then was fouled and made two free throws to secure the victory.
Hagerman (17), Oates (13) and Stewart (12) gave Millbrook four players scoring in double figures.
“It doesn’t really matter to us who scores, we’re just looking for people to step up and make shots when they’re called upon,” Grubbs said. “All of them, they came out ready to play. We’re just trying to get better each and every game. All the credit goes to the kids. They’ve worked their tails off this year to put them in this position.”
Millbrook never trailed in the contest and led 23-13 after one quarter. Fauquier would battle back to within five points (31-26) with just under three minutes in the half, but a 6-2 run gave the Pioneers a 37-28 halftime lead.
The Pioneers started to second half on a 5-0 run on a layup by Oates and a long 3-pointer by Hagerman for their largest lead of the night at 42-28. The Falcons would finish the period on a 20-12 run and close the gap to 54-48.
Lewis led all scorers 29 points. Smith and Matthews added 21 and 14 points, respectively.
Millbrook defeated Kettle Run 67-55 and 63-57 during the regular season.
“Kettle Run’s done a great job and we’re excited for an opportunity to play them for a third time,” Grubbs said. “They’ve had a heck of a season, they’ve had a heck of a run. They beat James Wood [49-45] a couple nights ago. They beat Handley [47-45 Tuesday]. We’re just looking forward to [tonight].”
“Come Monday we’re in the regional tournament,” Grubbs added. “We’re hoping to continue to move forward.”
