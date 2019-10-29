WINCHESTER — When Millbrook and Sherando met in Class 4 Northwestern District volleyball action during the regular season, the Pioneers dominated in a pair of 3-0 sweeps.
When the two teams met again Tuesday in the district tournament semifinals, second-seeded Millbrook had its hands full with the No. 3 Warriors.
The Pioneers staved off two set points in the first set and a rally in the second before finally overpowering Sherando 28-26, 25-22, 25-13 at Casey Gymnasium.
Tori Johnson pounded 22 kills for the Pioneers (20-2), who advanced to Thursday's title match at No. 1 James Wood. Tuesday's win, coupled with the Colonels' 3-0 sweep of Kettle Run in the other semifinal, clinched a Region 4C playoff berth for Millbrook.
"It feels pretty good honestly to make it this far," said Pioneers senior Jordan Weir, who had seven blocks in the triumph, on clinching the regional spot. "The team is doing pretty well, so I'm excited for the regionals."
The Warriors certainly made it difficult for the Pioneers to get there. Inspired from the start, Sherando nearly pulled out a pair of sets, something that wasn't close to happening during the regular season.
"We played real well," Sherando coach James Minney said. "We played them twice this season and they blew us out. It wasn't even close. We made it a match and we did real well. ... We kind of died off there in the end and they wore us down, but I was very, very happy with how we turned out."
"I thought they had a lot of energy and we gave them a lot of confidence," Millbrook coach Carla Milton said. "They were right there. They pushed us. I know the third set the score was a little different, but they pushed us in all three."
The first set was a nail-biter from the start. With the score tied at 10, Sherando's Madelyn See recorded three aces in a 5-0 run that put the Warriors up 15-10.
Led by five kills from Tori Johnson, Millbrook responded after a timeout with a 12-2 run to seemingly gain control at 22-17. The Pioneers were still up 24-20, but See triggered a 5-0 run with three kills and a block.
Now facing a set point, Millbrook got an excellent cut shot from Skylar Johnson to tie it. Sherando went ahead again on a Regan Minney block, but Weir belted a kill to save the second set point. The Pioneers then won two straight, the second on a service winner.
Minney said the Warriors certainly could have pulled off the comeback in the set, but couldn't be disappointed with his team's fight.
"My expectations tonight was to come in and make it a match," he said. "I had no expectations of destroying them by any means. If we could just stay with them I was happy and we did a great job."
The Warriors may have pulled off another big comeback in the second set if it had not been for Tori Johnson. The senior unleashed eight kills and two aces in the set.
Once again, Sherando was pesky, rallying from an 8-5 deficit behind two aces apiece from Emma Pennington and Lauren Moses to take a 12-10 lead.
Tori Johnson had two aces in a 5-0 run that gave the Pioneers the lead for good. After a pair of Tori Johnson kills made it 24-19, the Warriors fought off three set points before Johnson finally ended it with another blast.
"She's definitely one of our go-to girls and we look for her to score for us," Milton said of the senior outside hitter.
Skylar Johnson, still working her way back from an injury, came back after sitting out the second set and paced Millbrook with four kills in the third set.
The set was tied 7-7 early before Millbrook went on a 7-1 run behind two kills each from the Johnson sisters. The Warriors were within 15-10 before Millbrook ran off nine straight points. The contest ended on a Sherando service error, the Warriors' fifth of the set.
"They just wore us down," Minney said. "Their hitting wore us down and we just couldn't answer back."
Millbrook also returned serve better in the set, allowing setters Autumn Stroop (15 assists on the night), Madison Koeller (12 assists) and Skylar Johnson (seven assists) to find the big hitters.
"I thought we picked up throughout the whole match, but definitely it was much better in the third," Milton said. "We kept our passes off the net, so our setters could get it to our hitters."
"Once we got into a groove we started picking things up and we got more into a rhythm," Weir said. "I think it showed more in the last set."
Milton said her team must return better against the Colonels in the title match on Thursday, something they didn't do well in a 3-0 sweep by James Wood in the regular-season finale last week.
"We definitely need to receive serve better," Milton said. "We didn't the other night. We need to play better all of the way around from start to finish."
"I think we're pretty excited," Weir said of facing the Colonels who have beaten them twice. "We're definitely going to work hard in practice to prepare. We want to do our best in that."
The Warriors, who got strong hitting nights from Regan Minney (8 kills), See and Pennington, finish 13-9.
Minney was pleased with how his team played down the stretch. "We did well," said Minney who graduates just two players. "We played a lot of players this season. We have a young team and played a lot of girls. We lost some sets, but we played a lot of players and they needed some playing time.
"We really finished strong," he added mentioning victories over Handley and Kettle Run. "That helped out tremendously. I think we ended very well. I'm happy with what I've seen and happy with the outlook for the future."
Milton said it was good to get a push from the Warriors, especially in the postseason.
"It's anybody's game," she said. "Any given night, anybody can win. If you're not on your 'A' game, then you're taking up equipment the next day. Definitely it's good to be pushed, but we're going to be from here on out."
