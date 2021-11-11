Since she first stepped onto the basketball court at Millbrook High School, Avery O’Roke’s dream has been to play Division I basketball.
On Wednesday evening, that dream became a reality as the Pioneers senior guard signed a National Letter of Intent to play at the New Jersey Institute of Technology in a ceremony at the high school.
“It means everything,” said O’Roke of landing a Division I scholarship. “It’s been my dream since I was in elementary school. …. I’m really excited and I feel really grateful.”
Pioneers coach Erick Green Sr. said that O’Roke, who already has amassed 1,200 career points in 56 games, has been driven to excel from the start.
“One of the first questions I asked her was, ‘Hey what are your goals?,” Green recalled of a meeting with O’Roke as a freshman. “She said her goal was to play Division I basketball. It’s exciting for me because I helped her reach her goal.”
O’Roke said several schools at all divisions made her offers, but NJIT, led by head coach Mike Lane, won out in the end. She verbally committed to the Highlanders in September.
“I feel like it is a really good fit and I know I’m going to get a good education there,” O’Roke said. “I had schools that were interested at all levels, but I really liked the location of NJIT (Newark) and the coaching staff. I met some of the players, too, and they were really nice.”
Lane, who was hired in May of 2018, gets a player who has played a key role in one of the state’s top Class 4 programs. Millbrook is 48-8 since O’Roke arrived and went to the state semifinals (2020) and quarterfinals (2019). The Pioneers did not play in VHSL last spring during the COVID-19 pandemic, but went 9-0.
O’Roke’s scoring numbers have increased from 12.2 as freshman, to 21.1 as a sophomore and 27.6 during the spring. She’s been among the area’s leaders in steals, assists, field goal percentage, free throw percentage and three-point percentage in all of her seasons.
“I think the biggest thing was her willingness to be coachable and to want to strive to be the best player she can be,” Green said when asked what has made O’Roke a Division I player. “She’s a hard worker and she just wants to get better. That was one of the selling points to the coach was how hard she worked in the offseason, her tenacious defense and that extra speed that she has to get up and down the court.
“She has an opportunity to go somewhere where she can be successful, have a great four years and get a great education. That’s a blessing. I know with the work ethic that she’s showed me over the years that she is willing to put the work in to be successful. That’s going to carry her farther than anything.”
O’Roke knows that she will face a challenge in helping NJIT become successful in the America East Conference. The Highlanders were 14-63 in Lane’s first three seasons and dropped their season opener on Tuesday.
“I was watching their practices and they look pretty good,” said O’Roke, who is projected to play at shooting guard or swing. “I think they will have a good year this year. I’m excited to come in and hopefully I can help out next year.”
O’Roke plans to major in business at NJIT, but she has some unfinished business this season at Millbrook. With the pressure off having made her college decision, O’Roke is hoping for a big season.
“I’m so excited,” she said. “I think we’ll do really well this year. We’ve been working hard in practice.”
Green said the big thing is for O’Roke to have fun and he believes that with the cast the Pioneers has assembled that they could win the program’s fifth state title and first since 2018.
Green knows opponents will be trying prevent O’Roke from having that fun.
“I told her every night people are going to be coming after her to see if she is a Division I basketball player,” Green said. “She’s going to have to show everyone that she is a Division I basketball player and it’s going to be her job to show everybody that she is a Division I basketball player and that she earned that scholarship and that she deserves it. We all know that she earned it and deserves it. Now like I’ve told her, go out every night and show everybody how special she is.”
