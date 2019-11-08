KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes will start for the Kansas City Chiefs against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, just over two weeks after the quarterback’s season was jeopardized by a dislocated kneecap.
Mahomes never missed a practice after hurting his knee on a Thursday night against Denver. Some thought the seriousness of the injury could sideline the league MVP for months.
It turned out there was no structural damage, and it became a waiting game to see when Mahomes would take the field. He practiced on a limited basis the first week before being ruled out against Green Bay. He was limited against last week before being inactive against Minnesota.
Matt Moore had started in his place, losing to the Packers and beating the Vikings.
“We knew how we’ve been doing the whole process of the injury,” Mahomes said after Friday’s practice. “I knew I had a chance once I talked to all those doctors, and they said that as long as I was functioning well, moving well, that I could play this week.”
Buckeyes’ star may have violated NCAA rulesCOLUMBUS, Ohio — No. 3 Ohio State announced Friday it will not play star defensive end Chase Young against Maryland this weekend amid concerns he violated NCAA rules by taking a loan last year from someone he describes as a “family friend.”
The surprising move was disclosed in the team’s status report and depth chart for Saturday’s game. Ohio State said only that Young was being held out because of a “possible NCAA issue from last year” the athletic department is “looking into.” The school did not elaborate or say how long he might be out.
Young, however, took to Twitter a short time later.
“I made a mistake last year by accepting a loan from a family friend I’ve known since the summer before my freshman year at OSU,” he wrote on his verified Twitter account Friday morning. “I repaid it in full last summer and I’m working with the University and NCAA to get back on the field as soon as possible.”
Ravens extend linebacker’s contractOWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens have signed inside linebacker L.J. Fort to a two-year extension through 2021.
Fort was signed to Baltimore’s 53-man roster in late September after being released by the Eagles. He played the previous four seasons with Pittsburgh.
The 29-year-old Fort was used exclusively on special teams with Philadelphia but has become a key contributor on the Baltimore defense. Over four games with the Ravens, he has 14 tackles and a sack. Fort played 56 snaps in a 30-16 win at Seattle on Oct. 20 and had three tackles in last Sunday’s victory over previously unbeaten New England.
Bettman: NHL will return to EuropeSTOCKHOLM — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman says the NHL plans to return to Europe for games in the next two years.
Citing huge demand, Bettman said on Friday that the Boston Bruins and the Nashville Predators will open the regular season next year with a game in Prague. The Colorado Avalanche and the Columbus Blue Jackets will play a couple of games in the Finnish capital of Helsinki. Bettman did not specify dates for the games.
He added that he is “pretty certain” that the NHL will return to Sweden in two years but gave no details about the teams involved and venue.
Bettman was talking to reporters before the Buffalo Sabres and the Tampa Bay Lightning play the first of their two games in the Swedish capital of Stockholm. In October, the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 to open their season in Prague.
Two share lead at LPGA event in JapanSHIGA, Japan — Australian Hannah Green shot a 5-under 67 on Friday to finish the first round of the LPGA Japan Classic tied for the lead with local favorite Ai Suzuki.
Green carded five birdies at the par-72 Seta Golf Course to finish one stroke ahead of six golfers including Lydia Ko and Jennifer Kupcho. Ko had an erratic round that featured seven birdies, a double bogey and a bogey in the final event of the LPGA Tour’s Asia Swing.
Defending champion Nasa Hataoka shot a 71 and was tied for 35th place. Lexi Thompson, making her first start since September, struggled and shot a 74. Two-time Japan Classic winner Shanshan Feng was three strokes back after a 70.’
Vikings receiver Thielen won’t play SundayEAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings have ruled wide receiver Adam Thielen out for the game at Dallas, increasing the possibility the two-time Pro Bowl pick will rest his injured thigh for the remainder of the month.
Thielen was hurt during a first-quarter touchdown reception on Oct. 20 at Detroit and held out the next week against Washington. It was the first absence of his six-year NFL career.
Thielen returned to the lineup last Sunday at Kansas City before aggravating the injury and sidelined in the first quarter.
Ryan to return for struggling FalconsFLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Quarterback Matt Ryan has been removed from the Atlanta Falcons injury report and appears set to play against the New Orleans Saints.
Ryan had only limited participation in Friday’s practice. But that was enough for coach Dan Quinn to say the veteran quarterback was ready for Sunday’s game.
A bye week helped Ryan recover after a sprained right ankle forced him to miss his first game since 2009 in the Falcons’ loss to Seattle two weeks ago.
The Falcons (1-7) still have injury concerns as they try to end a six-game losing streak. Running back Ito Smith (neck), defensive end John Cominsky (ankle) and left guard Wes Schweitzer (concussion) have been ruled out.
