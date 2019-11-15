HOMESTEAD, Fla. — Daniel Suarez said he thought he had the money needed to keep his seat at Stewart-Haas Racing. The former Xfinity Series champion said he felt strongly he’d be back in the No. 41 Ford next year.
Then he learned team co-owner Gene Haas had a sudden change of heart.
Stewart-Haas Racing said it would replace Suarez in the Cup Series next year with Cole Custer, a 21-year-old prospect racing Saturday for the Xfinity championship on finale weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Suarez has now been fired twice in a year because his Cup team needed his seat to promote another driver. Joe Gibbs Racing released him last year because it had to clear space for driver Erik Jones.
Suarez said he had less than 36 hours to digest the news SHR was cutting him loose. He praised the executives who worked hard to keep the only Mexican racer in NASCAR’s national series in his seat.
“We pretty much got the goal but unfortunately part of the money wasn’t on the table at this point. It was going to come a few months later and it wasn’t enough,” Suarez said. “I was 95% sure that we were in. I thought we were in good shape. I was extremely surprised.”
Stewart made clear Friday that Haas controls the No. 41 team and the driver change was Haas’ choice, but he said the organization supported the move.
NFL suspends former Browns receiverCLEVELAND — Former Browns wide receiver Antonio Callaway has been suspended 10 games by the NFL for another violation of the league’s substance-abuse policy.
League spokesman Brian McCarthy said Friday that Callaway will begin serving the suspension immediately.
The 22-year-old player was suspended four games earlier this season for a drug violation. He was released on Thursday by Cleveland just hours before the club played the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Browns ran out of patience with Callaway, who had legal troubles in college at Florida.
Browns coach Freddie Kitchens benched Callaway for Sunday’s game against Buffalo after the receiver arrived late for the game. Despite his troubled past, Callaway was drafted by the Browns in the fourth round last year. He had 34 catches for 586 yards and five touchdowns as a rookie.
Pirates hire Cherington as new GMPITTSBURGH — The Pirates have agreed to hire Ben Cherington as their general manager, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Friday because the agreement had not been announced.
Cherington likely will be introduced by Pittsburgh at a news conference on Monday, the person said. Cherington will replace Neal Huntington, who was hired in September 2007 and fired in October.
Now 45, Cherington took over from Theo Epstein as GM of the Boston Red Sox in October 2011. Cherington helped the Red Sox win the 2013 Series but left in August 2015 when Boston hired Dave Dombrowski as president of baseball operations. Boston finished last in the AL East in three of Cherington’s four seasons as GM.
Cherington has been Toronto’s vice president of baseball operations under GM Ross Atkins since September 2016.
Russell to finally take Hall of Fame ringSPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Bill Russell says he’s finally ready to be a Hall of Famer.
The 11-time NBA champion, five-time MVP, Olympic gold medalist and two-time NCAA champ said on Twitter on Friday that he was presented with his Hall of Fame ring in a private ceremony that comes three decades after he was first selected for the shrine at Springfield, Massachusetts.
Russell didn’t attend his induction ceremony in 1975. He says he didn’t deserve to be the first black player inducted. He tweeted that “I felt others before me should have that honor.” His tweet mentions Chuck Cooper, who in 1950 was the first African-American player drafted by the NBA and who was inducted this year.
Russell says the ceremony was attended by his wife, along with close friends and Hall of Famers Bill Walton, Ann Meyers and Alonzo Mourning.
Yellow Jackets to appeal NCAA hoops sanctionsATLANTA — Georgia Tech has formally appealed sanctions levied by the NCAA against its men’s basketball program.
The Atlantic Coast Conference school announced its notice of appeal last month and filed its written arguments with the governing body on Friday.
Georgia Tech is appealing a ban on postseason play this season, as well as scholarship reductions and limits on official visits.
The NCAA ruled in September that major recruiting violations were committed by one of head coach Josh Pastner’s former assistants, as well as an ex-friend.
Pastner was not directly named in the NCAA’s findings and was largely cleared in the school’s own investigation.
In its appeal, Georgia Tech contends the penalties are based in significant part on an improper aggravating factor. It also claims that the four-year length of the scholarship reduction penalty is arbitrary, and says the Committee on Infractions did not properly consider NCAA regulations when imposing limits on recruiting visits during home games over the next two seasons.
Nadal keeps chances alive in ATP Finals
LONDON — Rafael Nadal staged another comeback to stay in contention for a semifinal spot at the ATP Finals.
The top-ranked Spaniard still needs help from Daniil Medvedev to avoid an early exit.
Nadal rallied to beat already-qualified Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-5 on Friday for his second win of the round-robin stage. That still won’t be enough, though, if Alexander Zverev beats Medvedev in the last match of the group phase.
That would leave Zverev, Nadal and Tsitispas with identical 2-1 records. But Nadal would finish third in the group based on the tournament’s tiebreaker rules.
If Nadal does advance, he’ll face Roger Federer in Saturday’s semifinals.
