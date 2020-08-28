The Kernstown Battlefield Association is making sure cross country runners throughout the region, especially those whose high school or college seasons that were put on hold by COVID-19, still have a chance to get their competitive racing fix this fall.
Beginning with its first race on Sept. 25, the Shenandoah Valley Cross Country League, sponsored by the KBA and hosted on the battlefield, will make its debut as a series of four regular season races culminating in a 5K championship race on Nov. 21.
The league was formed in response to decisions made by the Virginia High School League and the NCAA and its member institutions that postponed cross country seasons at those levels at least until the turn of the calendar year, said league founder Andy Marrocco, who is Shenandoah University’s head cross country and track coach and a member of the Kernstown Battlefield Association’s Board of Directors.
Though open to those of all ages, the league at its core is meant to serve as a competitive outlet for local runners at the middle school, high school and college levels who otherwise would go all fall without meets.
At the same time, it’s a potential fundraiser for the KBA and a way to generate exposure for the Kernstown Battlefield, which serves as the home course for cross country teams at Handley High School and Shenandoah University.
“It’s become a tradition for [the KBA] that even though their main agenda for the association is preservation of the battlefield, it’s become part of the culture of this region … how well that property is known as a cross country venue,” Marrocco said, adding that high school and college races draw thousands of people to the battlefield each fall. “They didn’t want to lose that exposure to the public because unfortunately there are people right here in Winchester that when you say ‘Kernstown Battlefield,’ they’ve never heard of it or they have no idea where it’s at. Hosting the races out there was a very good way to keep public exposure to that property, and with all that being canceled, that’s thousands of people that aren’t going to be out there this year.”
Marrocco’s proposed solution, in the form of a KBA-sponsored competitive racing league, was approved by the battlefield’s Board of Directors last week, he said.
The inaugural Shenandoah Valley Cross Country League season will begin with a 5K race on Sept. 25. Another 5K race will follow on Oct. 9 and a 3K race will take place Oct. 23 before the regular season comes to an end with a 6K event on Nov. 14.
The series concludes with a 5K championship race on Nov. 21, which will feature the top 35 males and top 35 females, plus the next five leaders in each age group, based on collective race time totals from the four regular season races.
Though no awards ceremony will take place at the season’s conclusion, male and female champions will receive trophies, the top 10 finishers overall will earn medals and first-place medals will go to each age group champion.
Marrocco noted that in addition to providing high school and college athletes with a chance to compete, the league should be an enticing venture for former cross country runners looking to get back into a competitive climate.
“Road races are a dime a dozen but it’s not too often that the public has open access to a cross country race like this,” Marrocco said, “so I think this is also a unique situation to get back on a cross country course and get some running in.”
In order to make the league work amid the COVID-19 pandemic, strict protocols will be put in place to ensure minimal contact between participants. League participation is being capped at 250 people, and each race will feature staggered start times and two color-coded finish lines. No spectators will be allowed, and runners will be required to undergo a symptom check before each race in order to participate. (A full list of safety protocols can be found on the Shenandoah Valley Cross Country League’s website, shenandoahvalleyxcleague.com.)
Marrocco said infectious disease doctors at Valley Health were consulted while coming up with the race-day protocols, and many of those protocols had already been a topic of lengthy summer-long discussion between Marrocco and Mike Kotelnicki, Shenandoah University’s head athletic trainer, as they explored ways to allow SU’s cross country team to compete safely.
“I wanted to make sure that we went over that with a fine-tooth comb because the athletes themselves, as all the data has shown, this population primarily of high school and college kids typically are pretty asymptomatic to COVID but they’re still going home to parents and grandparents and the last thing we want to do is put our community in an unsafe environment,” Marrocco said. “We wanted to make sure we went above and beyond what would be necessary to keep this safe.”
Marrocco noted that the regular-season races were purposefully scheduled two weeks apart to prevent runners who may show symptoms of COVID-19 from missing more than one race.
As a college coach, Marrocco is hoping the Shenandoah Valley Cross Country League isn’t needed to fill a competitive void again next fall, though he said the KBA has briefly discussed making the league a yearly event, perhaps in the summer, even if college athletics return to normal.
“This has the potential to be a good fundraiser for the battlefield as well, to bring in some money to help continue to fix the buildings and [pay] the tour guides and stuff like that,” Marrocco said. “It would be nice to be able to continue to do this on an annual basis.”
Online registration for the league is available on its website. The league registration fee, which includes all four races, is $100, though single-race registration could be made available depending on the number of pre-registered racers, Marrocco said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.