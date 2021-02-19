FOREST — The Old Dominion Athletic Conference announced Friday that it has voted to allow all active men’s and women’s basketball teams to participate in the upcoming league tournaments.
The ODAC said the decision to expand the tournament is a desire to provide additional competitive opportunities for its member programs. The men’s and women’s fields will be finalized on March 1.
All rounds of the tournament will be competed on school campuses at the highest seed. The first round will be conducted on March 4 with the quarterfinals following on March 6. The semifinals will be played on March 9 and the championship games are set for March 11. There is an option to move the championships to an alternative date based on availability and desire of the competing schools.
The ODAC indoor sports spectator policy remains in effect for all tournament games. Game hosts will produce live video streams for all games.
