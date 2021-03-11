WINCHESTER — When you’re averaging more than 31 points per game, people rarely talk about your defense.
But there’s no doubt what Avery O’Roke’s defense, coupled with her outstanding scoring, means to the Millbrook High School girls’ basketball team.
O’Roke netted 34 points and did an excellent job pressuring on defense as the unbeaten Pioneers pulled away in the second half from scrappy James Wood for a 65-46 victory at Casey Gymnasium on Wednesday.
O’Roke netted 12 points and led a defense that turned five steals into points in the third quarter as Millbrook (4-0) broke free of a 22-22 halftime tie to push the lead to 45-33. The Colonels (1-3) never got closer in the final period.
“I think the thing that goes unnoticed with Avery is her defense dictates our whole offense and defensive style,” Millbrook coach Erick Green Sr. said. “When you’ve got her applying pressure and the point guard can’t run the offense, then she has done her job on the defensive end. That’s the thing about Avery and what I try to teach the kids, you have to play on both ends of the court. She plays on both ends of the court.”
In the early going, O’Roke matched up against Gabby Valentinetti, who has been one of James Wood’s top scorers this season. Valentinetti, who was also saddled by foul trouble, netted four points on Wednesday.
“I love guarding the best player,” O’Roke said. “That’s my favorite part of the game is guarding their best player and seeing if I can stop them or make them score less, anything like that.”
The Pioneers needed everything O’Roke could give them in the opening two quarters as the fired-up Colonels hung right with the 2020 Class 4 state semifinalists.
O’Roke had 16 of the Pioneers’ 22 points in the first half. Brooklyn Crate netted 11 as she helped rally the Colonels from a 9-3 deficit to take a 13-11 lead in the first quarter. Crate’s two free throws tied the score at the half.
“I thought we held our own in the first half,” James Wood coach Sanford Silver said. “We got into a little foul trouble with some of our key players. I think Brooklyn Crate stepped it up for us.”
Green said his team played sluggish and was disappointed to see only three other players with two points each in the half.
“That’s not us,” Green said. “I believe in team basketball and we do everything as a team. It’s not a one-man show. Right now, Avery is hot and she’s got the green light. The other kids have to get as aggressive as she is and then we’ll really see how good Millbrook girls’ basketball can be.”
The Pioneers did turn up the heat in the third quarter. O’Roke scored six points and spurred a defense that helped open the period on a 10-0 run. Crate’s back-to-back 3-pointers and her assist on Emmagrace Bursey’s hoop helped the Colonels get within 36-30.
But thanks to baskets on a pair of steals by Hannah Stephanites and Kennedi Rooks, Millbrook closed the period on a 9-3 run to push the lead to 12 points. The Pioneers’ 23 points in the period was more than they had in the first two.
“We applied pressure,” Green said. “We went back to Millbrook basketball and just causing havoc. If teams aren’t used to playing at that style it’s going to be difficult for them to handle it. That was one of the biggest changes, just getting into our man trapping defense and making them have to throw the ball around.”
There was no doubt that O’Roke would be in the middle of that last stretch with four points and helping to cause turnovers by deflecting passes.
“I think I’ve gotten more aggressive on defense and offense,” O’Roke said. “That’s the big thing. I think it’s more of like a mindset, obviously.”
She says she’s often surprised when looking at the scoring totals after a game. Her worst outing this season has been 27 points, which is six points better than her season average from a year ago.
“I wanted to just keep my average from last year for points and get my assists up,” she said of her goals this season. “Just win is the main thing.”
And what about that scoring average of 31.3 points per game?
“I definitely wasn’t expecting that,” she said. “I don’t even realize it happens.”
Silver said O’Roke is a handful to play against each night.
“She’s a playmaker within herself — offensively, defensively — and her court awareness is impeccable,” Silver said. “You’ve got to account for her. Once you don’t account for her, you’re going to pay.”
Stephanites scored back-to-back hoops to start the final period and the Colonels never got closer than 13 points from there. It wasn’t for a lack of trying by Crate, who closed out a 26-point night with nine more in the quarter. She tied her career-high output that she set on Saturday with most of the points coming on buckets or free throws after slashes to the basket.
“She’s done it for us through travel basketball and we’re trying to implement that into high school,” Silver said of Crate’s aggressive drives. “I think she’s doing a real good job. … That’s a stellar performance and she’s really going out to get it.”
Stephanites had 10 points and Rooks added nine for the Pioneers.
Ellie Nichols (10 rebounds) and Sarah Costin added six points each for the Colonels, who Silver said showed progress against a strong team.
“You’re right in the game,” he said. “You take the lead a couple of times in that first half. If you asked me that a couple of weeks ago, you probably wouldn’t have seen that. We were hungry and came out on fire tonight, but we’ve just got to finish.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.