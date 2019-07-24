WINCHESTER — Aaron Palensky didn't need to come back to Winchester this summer to play Valley League baseball for the Royals.
Been there, done that.
The previous year he had been an All-Star with Winchester and since that campaign he had played major Division I baseball at the University of Nebraska.
Yet here is Palensky, one of the few players that coach Mike Smith has been able to count on every night in a season that has presented the Royals with a revolving door of a roster.
And not only will you find Palensky in the middle of the lineup, you'll also find him doing the menial tasks that help make a baseball team go.
Smith, obviously, is grateful that he can write No. 10's name on the lineup card and have him in the dugout and on the bus for those long road trips.
After being named the coach last year, Smith said one of his first phone calls was to Palensky.
“I reached out to Aaron probably before Christmas to put a feeler out there,” Smith recalled. “'I know you were here last year as an All-Star. I know things change and kids want to go to different places.' He said, 'Let me think about it' and got back to me and said, 'Yes, I would like to come back.' That was a nice surprise. … Once he got here, I knew I could put him right in the lineup. It's worked out well for us.”
Why in the world would a Husker native, who had starred in his first season at Nebraska, want to travel a long way back to Winchester?
Palensky had several reasons.
“Being here last summer, I was already familiar with the area, the team and the league,” the outfielder explained. “One, I knew what I was getting into. Second, it's a really reputable league and I knew I could further develop my game. Third, my host family (Chris Rathel and Laura White) played a big part of it because they are really good people and I wanted to spend the summer with them.”
A lot had happened with Palensky since that previous summer.
Since transferring after a freshman year at Southeast Community College, Palensky, a Nebraska native, moved right into the Cornhuskers' lineup as a sophomore.
The 5-foot-11, 180-pounder had two hits in his first game for the Cornhuskers and kept on rolling. He'd go on to lead the team in hitting with a .320 average. He'd also lead Nebraska in homers (7), runs (43), total bases (107) and slugging percentage (.482) and finish second in RBIs (35) and on-base percentage (.420).
“Baseball in the Big Ten, it was definitely very competitive,” said Palensky. “Our coach would always say that we were in the fishbowl so we had a lot of eyes on us all of the time. If we succeeded, we heard about it. If we failed, we heard about it. … Playing in the Big Ten and especially for Nebraska, the school I have always dreamed of playing for, it was special.”
The hallmark of Palensky's season was consistency. He'd start in all 56 games and get at least one hit in 46 of them.
“Consistency is key,” Palensky said. “I want to be a guy that shows up to the field every day. Day-in and day-out, it's tough, but being a guy that you can rely on to get on base I think it's very important.”
Palensky said he was surprised to see his name on the top of so many offensive categories, but that the numbers didn't come by accident.
“I always worked for it,” Palensky said. “I think everybody on the team and the coaches can say I was one of the hardest workers. I was always getting my extra work in. It wasn't necessarily a goal to lead the team in batting average, but it happened and I'm thankful for it.”
Nebraska (32-24) would advance to the Big Ten Tournament title game and receive a berth in the NCAA Tournament. The Cornhuskers won their first-round game over Connecticut at Oklahoma State and then had the favored Cowboys on the ropes.
Paced by a three-run homer from Palensky in the bottom of the first inning, the Cornhuskers took a 5-2 lead heading into the ninth. The Cowboys scored a run and had two on with two outs when Trevor Boone hit a titanic three-run homer that was the difference in a 6-5 win. Devastated, the Cornhuskers were clobbered 16-1 by UConn in the loser's bracket final.
“I was thinking the entire game, 'Man, we are going to win and win the regional tomorrow and play in the Super Regional' and then we lost a heart-breaker,” Palensky said. “I knew it was going to be tough against UConn the next day, because by then we were so drained by the season and the night before.”
Despite the tough finish, Palensky was thrilled to have reached the NCAA Tournament.
“That was definitely very special,” he said. “It was one of our team goals to make the tournament and we did. I wish things could have gone different and we could have made it to Super Regionals and possibly to Omaha which is always the goal for everybody, but we just came up a few pitches, a few outs short.”
From junior college to Division I star, Palensky had quite a first season in Lincoln, but the humble outfielder isn't patting himself on the back.
“I was pleased, but I was not satisfied,” he said. “What I mean by that is that I had a successful season and I was happy about it, but there's always more that I can do. I plan and expect on doing better next year than I did this year.”
Smith, an assistant coach at Purcellville last season, knew what kind of player he was getting. And more importantly, he netted a guy who had been through playing five and six games a week in the steamy Virginia summer.
“It's very important for the season you're playing in June, July and August,” said Smith of having experienced players like Palensky. “It's a grind. That he can come in here and help us is great. He hit in the No. 2 and No. 3 hole for most of the year for Nebraska. ... He was very consistent. It's good knowing we've got a guy that's got some Division I experience coming in. That's what I was banking on.”
What he wasn't banking on was the kind of example that one of his best players would set for everyone else.
Palensky shows up early, leaves late and is the complete antithesis of being a Division I prima donna on a roster of players chocked with many players from lower divisions of college baseball.
“Most importantly Aaron is a leader,” Smith said. “When you get here early, he is the one who will be setting up stuff on the field. He is the last one taking the helmets off the bus and putting the bats away. He's been taught right somewhere down the line on how to be a leader and he definitely brings it to this organization.”
Palensky agrees he has been taught the right way and points to his parents Jim and DeeDee, who have five children.
“My parents always instilled in me some leadership qualities,” he said. “I remember in Little League baseball my mom would always tell me that I could never be last in anything that I do. Always try to be first whether we're running poles or practicing on stealing bases. She said I was never allowed to be last and that pushed me to always work to become first and to try to lead by example.”
That leadership came in handy as the Royals struggled early in the season. They are now battling for one of the four playoff positions in the North Division.
“We've played a little up-and-down this year due to some injuries and some other things going on,” Smith said. “He's been steady on how to conduct yourself on whether you're winning or losing.
“I think some of our guys got down when we hit that five-game skid. Aaron was very positive on and off the field on what we can do to get back in this and he was right. Some of the younger and less experienced guys have to look at that and say, 'Well, this guy knows something.' I think just his leadership and overall personality, that's a plus.”
Palensky said teammates often look to both he and second baseman Masen Prososki for advice. He says he tries to remain positive.
“I just try to remind everybody — myself included of course — that it's just a long season,” Palensky said. “You're probably going to have more downs than ups. You've just got to really go through it and stay true to the grind.”
His summer certainly defines that. Palensky has come on down the stretch, raising his batting average nearly 30 points to .296 in the final two weeks. Heading into Thursday's action, he leads the Royals with five homers and 27 RBIs.
He's everything Smith expected as a player.
“Oh goodness, he can cover ground in the outfield,” Smith said when asked about Palensky's talents. “He has pop in his bat. He can run. He has a good arm. Is he a five-tool player? Maybe. It just depends on how scouts look at different things. Other than that, he is a very solid baseball player.”
And will Palensky have the opportunity to play professionally?
“He may get a look,” Smith said. “If you're in a Power 12 conference and you are hitting in the No. 2 and 3 hole and hitting home runs, I'm sure they are going to take a look at him and take a chance on a kid.
“It's more than just talent. It's character and how you handle yourself. Scouts look at that as soon as they go into the ballpark. They're going to look at your size and how you carry yourself on and off the field. He has that in his favor already. I would take a chance on him.”
Palensky's immediate goals are to go back to Nebraska and improve and maybe get the Cornhuskers a trip down the road to play in the College World Series.
“I just want to be better individually and as a team next year,” Palensky said. “It doesn't matter if I hit .321, it's better. I'd like to do a little bit more than that, but if I do better than last year I'll be happy with myself. As a team, I want to go to Omaha. That's our goal.”
Palensky says he'll do his best to help the Cornhuskers get there.
“I always try to show up everyday ready to play,” said Palensky, who sports a tattoo with the bible verse Ephesians 3:20 on the inside of his left arm. “I always try to get extra work in. I try to give all of the glory to God because he's the one who put be into this position. When I can reflect and thank him for everything he's done, that's pretty important, too.”
