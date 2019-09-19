The appetizers are over for the Millbrook High School football team.
Now is the time to get to the meat of the Class 4 Northwestern District schedule.
The Pioneers (2-1) open district play at 7 p.m. tonight at Kettle Run. After three non-district games to open, Millbrook will end its season with seven consecutive district matchups.
Winning district games are important, but it's even more so this season as the top four teams, based solely on league standings, will advance from the Northwestern District and Dulles District to Region 4C play.
“With the way the playoffs are set up now, I think it's very important,” Millbrook coach Josh Haymore said of starting off the district schedule with a win. “A lot of people say this is a big game. Well, every game is a big game. The next one is the biggest one. This one is the next game. It doesn't matter who we think we're going to play in the playoffs if we make the playoffs. You've got to take one game at a time and be 1-0 every single week.”
After suffering a disappointing 27-18 loss to Loudoun County in Week 2, the Pioneers (2-1) rebounded last week with a 31-10 rout against Heritage. Pushed early in the second half, Millbrook outscored Heritage 17-0 and forced three consecutive turnovers to pull away.
“It was kind of a setback against Loudoun County,” Haymore said. “I thought they were a good football team, but we did not play Millbrook football. That's what I told the kids. I said, 'If you want to prove that you're this type of team and show that it's the face of the program then keep playing like that. But if want you to prove to everybody that you deserve to win and you're one of the top caliber teams in the area, then do that.'”
Kaden Buza threw TD passes to three different receivers and Gavin Evosirch rushed for 171 yards and a score against a Heritage defense that had only given up two touchdowns in its first two games.
The Pioneers did hurt themselves with two turnovers and multiple holding penalties, but Haymore saw signs of improvement.
“They are correctable things,” he said. “I think the kids understand how they need to play and they played Millbrook football last week. We just need to do it better and play penalty-free.”
In their district opener, the Pioneers face a team that pinned a pair of losses on them last season. Kettle Run dominated the second half in a 44-22 win at Millbrook, but needed to survive two overtime periods to edge the Pioneers 20-14 in Region 4C action.
This Cougars team looks nothing like that squad. Kettle Run returned just five starters this season and so far it has showed. The Cougars fell 14-6 to Heritage and last week suffered their first loss in 10 years to Brentsville with a 21-20 defeat.
While Kettle Run has struggled, Haymore is under no illusion that his team will have it easy tonight.
“They're big. They're physical,” he said of the Cougars. “The core of their offense and defense is their line. They have got some big dudes.”
He is impressed with the Kettle Run defense, led by linebacker/running back Jacob Osteros and lineman Andrew Adair.
“Their defense is solid,” Haymore said. “Their defense is kind of like ours in that they don't want to give up the big play. They will make you play good offense all of the way down the entire field. The best thing I can tell you about them is that they are going to play fast. They have some kids on that team. It's just a matter of we got to make big plays and we have to make the drives and not doing stupid mistakes by turning the ball over and things like that.”
After its starting quarterback was knocked out in the opener, Kettle Run has turned to Elijah Chumley at quarterback. The lefty is the third different Chumley to start at quarterback for the Cougars over the past three seasons. Casen Chumley (2017) and Gabe Chumley (2018) led the Cougars to playoff berths.
Haymore liked what he saw from his defense last week down the stretch, with defensive lineman James Nelson being a perfect example of how he wants to see the unit play.
“Last week James Nelson got two fumble recoveries because he was playing fast,” Haymore said. “He was running to the football. He was doing his job. He got in the backfield, disrupted everything and ended up picking up two fumbles.”
And turnovers are what Haymore feels will be the key tonight.
“On offense, they are going to make you drive so you can't make mistakes,” he said. “You can't fumble the ball. You can't throw interceptions. You've got to make good passes. You've got to make sure you see your receivers before you throw them. You have to make the right blocks, all of that stuff. Everything is important.”
