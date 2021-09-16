With Class 4 Northwestern District play looming in a week, Millbrook High School football players know tonight’s game at Potomac Falls is the last time to work some things out before the games count the most.
And one thing is certainly on the agenda — penalties.
The Pioneers (0-3) have seen plenty of yellow flags this season, averaging 10 per game thus far.
Speaking after Wednesday’s practice Millbrook coach Josh Haymore believes his players are working hard to correct some things, especially penalties after incurring 15 in a 14-12 loss to Harrisonburg last week.
“I think our kids have gotten after it,” Haymore said. “They realize that we’ve got another week before the region playoff standings start. We keep pressing on. If we eliminate the penalties, then all three of those games would be different games. We were just hurting ourselves by getting those penalties.”
Many of those penalties have been on false starts on offense. Millbrook changed its cadence after a season-opening loss to Jefferson (W.Va.) to slow down opposing defensive lines. So far it has been a blessing and a curse.
“We’re putting a lot of strain on them by doing a different cadence that we just need to learn,” Haymore said. “It helps us, but we have to make sure that we do that.”
To ensure that, Haymore said the Pioneers have been using the cadence during conditioning drills and that his team will back up after a mistake. He could recall only one jump during conditioning.
Haymore is looking to see the Pioneers build upon what he thought was a solid effort last week.
Offensively, the Pioneers gained more yards than the Blue Streaks, with 204 of their 280 coming on Detric Brown’s passing. Running back A.J. Harrison (53 yards) had a solid second half running the ball.
“The only thing that we didn’t really improve on was the penalties,” Haymore said. “Our pass protection was a little more solid. We didn’t go wrong in any direction on our run plays. We had a couple of missed assignments, but we got that fixed over this week. I think we’ll be OK.”
Defensively, Haymore though his squad played well aside from two series. Millbrook stopped Harrisonburg on 8 of 10 third-down attempts and on 3 of 4 fourth-down tries.
“I think our kids are understanding what we want to accomplish with our defense,” Haymore said. “We’ll have a couple of plays where we have a one-yard or no-yard gain and then we’ll have one that’s a 15-yard gain. We have to buckle down and not allow those to come. But, I think our kids are really understanding with our slants and movements. They’re playing hard-nosed football and they’re getting better at it. It’s showing over the weeks.”
The Pioneers’ defense will get a chance to show discipline against Potomac Falls’ wing-T. The Panthers won their first two games against Dominion (47-0) and Lightridge (41-0) before running into Loudoun County last week. The Raiders, who defeated Millbrook 48-19, thumped Potomac Falls 50-7.
“They try to get downhill on you running the football as fast as they possibly can,” Haymore said of the Panthers. “They throw the ball a little bit. Their quarterback is a lefty who can fling it. They have some good skills guys out wide who can catch it. They had a couple of longballs against Lightridge. I think what beat them in the Loudoun County game was just turnovers, which sounds like our game against Loudoun County, too.”
Haymore said his team will face a challenge moving the ball against the Panthers’ strong front.
“They have a really good defensive line,” Haymore said. “The linebackers are above average, but their defensive line I’m telling you they get off the ball.”
As far as goals for tonight’s clash, Haymore said he’s keeping it simple.
“I’m looking for us to keep improving,” he said. “I think we’re close as a team. I think they understand what we need to do. They just want to feel success. But I think for us as a team, we’ve felt success for these past three days. We’ve had good practices. The kids have come out and practiced and have done a good job. They stay on top of things.
“The biggest thing for me, ‘Are we having good enough practices and good enough preparation that are kids can walk on the field on Friday night prepared both mentally and physically?’ I think so. It’s a matter of making sure we’re disciplined, not jumping offsides and not committing penalties. It’s just doing those right things and executing.”
