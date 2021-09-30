Being without a win heading into tonight’s Homecoming clash against Fauquier certainly isn’t ideal for the Millbrook High School football team.
But that doesn’t mean the Pioneers are quitting on the season. Millbrook (0-4) has lost just one Class 4 Northwestern District game thus far and has five more left in hopes of earning one of the four regional playoff berths available in the seven-team league.
But Pioneers coach Josh Haymore says there’s a lot more to the team’s attitude heading into the clash against the Falcons (1-5, 0-1).
“They love football,” Haymore said of his players on Wednesday evening. “They love playing for each other. The past two years they’ve faced a lot of stuff, with delayed seasons, shortened seasons and now having to deal with COVID even more. They really take an appreciation of just getting to play the game of football. It’s frustrating we haven’t won a game yet, but to see the kids go out week-in and week-out and battle with and for each other, I think it’s a good thing.”
Despite having many players out last week in a 39-14 loss against Sherando, Haymore liked the grit and determination his squad showed against the Warriors. The Pioneers were without several key players last week and several have returned to practice.
“The good thing is we have a lot of guys back this week that we didn’t have last week,” Haymore said. “They’re hungry to play.”
The Pioneers will match up with a Fauquier team that dropped its district opener last week 28-14 against Handley. The Judges were penalized 26 times in that contest.
Fauquier coach Karl Buckwalter’s team has freshman Ben Noland at quarterback. Carter Halsey, another freshman, is in the backfield. Andrew Onley and Kaden Fox rushed for scores against the Judges.
Fauquier’s defense, which blanked Warren County 20-0 two weeks ago, struggled to stop Handley’s Stephen Daley, who ran for 334 yards and two touchdowns.
“They’re big up front,” Haymore said of the Falcons. “They have two little fast running backs. Coach Buckwalter keeps it very simple on offense to be successful and get downhill on people. Defensively, they’ve given every defensive front that you can possibly see, so practicing [for them] has been tough. You’ve got to get it done and make sure the kids are prepared. They’re a good football team.”
The Pioneers are led by Detric Brown, who has throw for five touchdowns and run for two more. CJ Standen turned in a great all-around game last week with a kickoff return for a touchdown, an interception and a big pass reception to set up a score. Aidan Long (41 tackles) and Jacob Zavatson (39) lead the Pioneers’ defense.
Haymore said the Pioneers will be striving for several things tonight.
“Last week we did a lot better with penalties,” he said. “I thought that was really good. We need to continue to keep the penalties down. It’s execution. We need to execute the fundamentals and win the field position and turnover battles. We need to make sure we’re handling our business and doing the right thing.”
Coming out on top would be huge for the Pioneers, who have four straight wins against the Falcons including 36-29 in the spring.
“I think just getting a win period is going to be big for us,” he said. “Our kids are hungry for it. We’ve faced a lot of adversity this year with the whole COVID deal and everything else. Watching the kids go out on the field last week was very encouraging with how hard they played and how much they want to win and make the people of Millbrook happy. They keep working hard and playing hard for each other. We’re going to play football again and keep getting after it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.