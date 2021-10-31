ASHLAND — Randolph-Macon College scored 38 unanswered points after a Shenandoah University touchdown in the first quarter and piled up 384 rushing yards to grind out a 45-14 romp against the Hornets on Saturday in ODAC play.
Led by Justin DeLeon's 111 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries, the Yellow Jackets (8-1, 4-1) had five players rush for 59 yards or more against SU (5-3, 2-3). R-MC ran a whopping 40 more plays (79-39) than SU and had the ball for 44:12 of the game's 60 minutes.
After DeLeon's three-yard TD run to open the scoring, the Hornets took advantage of a muffed punt that Frank Tanner recovered at the Yellow Jackets 29. On the next play, Steven Hugney fired a touchdown pass to Austin Ragan and Patrick Ritchie's extra point tied the score with 9:13 left in the first quarter.
But from there, it was all Randolph-Macon. The Yellow Jackets drove 70 yards on their next possession, with DeLeon's one-yard run capping the 10-play drive that gave R-MC the lead for good at 14-7.
The Yellow Jackets would tack on a 31-yard field goal from Chris Vidal and a 37-yard TD run from Nick Hale to lead 24-7 at the half.
DeLeon's third TD, a three-yard run, made it 31-7 with 1:59 left in the third quarter. Pressley Egbers (seven yards) and Aaron Acevedo (one yard) added scoring runs in the final period as the R-MC lead grew to 45-7 with 2:58 left.
SU finally broke its scoring drought with an eight-play, 75-yard drive that was capped by a one-yard run by Rashadeen Byrd Jr. with 19 seconds left.
The Yellow Jacket's defense completely stymied the Hornets for most of the game. R-MC held SU to just seven first downs, with three coming on the Hornets' final drive. SU gained just 38 yards rushing on 20 attempts and got 134 through the air. Hugney was 6 of 15 for 128 yards with an interception, while Zack Mathis was 2 of 4 for 6 yards.
Meanwhile, R-MC averaged 5.6 yards on its 68 rushing attempts. Egbers (11 carries, 71 yards), Kwesi Clarke (11-68), Acevedo (10-64) and Hale (10-59) all rushed for more yards than SU. Yellow Jackets quarterbacks Brecht Heuchan and Egbers combined to go 9 of 11 passing for 89 yards.
Byrd led SU rushers with 38 yards on 13 carries. Brant Butler had three catches for 88 yards. Ben Burgan (16), Ahvyon Boothe (11), David Agyei (11) and Nigel Duberry (10) each recorded double figures in tackles.
Shenandoah returns home on Nov. 6 for a 1 p.m. non-conference clash against Newport News Apprentice.
