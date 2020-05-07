2020 REDSKINS SCHEDULE
Sep. 13 — vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m.
Sep. 20 — at Arizona Cardinals, 4 p.m.
Sep. 27 — at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m.
Oct. 4 — vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m.
Oct. 11 — vs. Los Angeles Rams, 1 p.m.
Oct. 18 — at New York Giants, 1 p.m.
Oct. 25 — vs. Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m.
Nov. 1 — Bye
Nov. 8 — vs. New York Giants, 1 p.m.
Nov. 15 — at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m.
Nov. 22 — vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m.
Nov. 26 — at Dallas Cowboys, 4:30 p.m.
Dec. 6 — at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m.
Dec. 13 — at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m.
Dec. 20 — vs. Seattle Seahawks, 1 p.m.
Dec. 27 — vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m.
Jan. 3 — at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m.
