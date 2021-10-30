WARRENTON — Sherando High School quarterback Dylan Rodeffer went out with his fellow captains Friday for the coin toss at Fauquier just like he has the last three games since suffering a knee injury against Millbrook.
He had his jersey on without shoulder pads. But instead of blue jeans, this time he wore football pants, which proved to be an omen for things to come.
Rodeffer made a surprise appearance, throwing one touchdown pass and leading another TD drive as the Warriors rallied to clinch a Region 4C playoff berth with a 13-12 nail-biter against the Falcons.
Sherando’s defense made two touchdowns hold up by not allowing a point in the second half and limiting Fauquier to just one first down over the final 24 minutes.
“I’ve been waiting for this for a long time now,” said a happy Rodeffer, who finished the game 10 for 14 for 117 yards, including a 36-yard TD pass to Gavyn Blye. “Senior year, I’ve been waiting to play. I just knew it was when it was my time to come out here and get a win for them and I would shine for them.”
Rodeffer certainly wasn’t expecting it to be his time against Fauquier as freshman Micah Carlson had led the Warriors to two wins in three games in his absence. But Sherando (5-4, 3-2) got off to a terrible start against the Falcons with a pair of turnovers on their first two possessions and two three-and-outs on their next two.
That prompted Sherando coach Jake Smith to give Rodeffer, who just returned to practice on Wednesday, a chance.
“I brought my equipment, just in case,” Rodeffer said. “You never know what happens in a football game, especially one like this with what the stakes were for. We saw the offense start out slow. Coach gave me that look and I ran in and got my shoulder pads and came back out and I was ready to go.”
“Dylan has been ready to go and he was available as an option,” Smith said of his decision. “Micah has done a good job for us this season as a freshman. In a game like this, you have a senior who has a lot of games under his belt. I just felt at that time it would be a good time to let him go and bring him back. He played a great game for us.”
It took Rodeffer awhile to find success against the hard-hitting Falcons (2-7, 1-4), who bottled up the Warriors’ running game.
Fauquier led 10-0 at the half and got a safety when Rodeffer accidentally stepped out of the back of the end zone to avoid pressure on a pass play midway through the third quarter.
But after the ensuing free kick, the Sherando defense came up with the big play to change the momentum. On a third-down from the Warriors 49, Banks Massey’s pass was deflected to Blye, who returned it to the Fauquier 36.
“It was tip drill. It got batted, obviously,” Blye said of his interception. “I just saw an opportunity to pick it off. … Defense has stepped up all season and we did it again tonight.”
“It was a turning point for sure,” Rodeffer said of Blye’s pickoff. “Then we score on the following drive. Plays like that can change the momentum of the game. He just makes those plays constantly.”
After two incompletions from the 36, Rodeffer got plenty of time from his line and found Blye open down the middle. Blye made a leaping grab and fell into the end zone for the score. After a high snap, the PAT was blocked and Sherando trailed 12-6 with 4:02 left in the third quarter.
“It was a perfect ball,” Blye said. “I just ran my route and he put it on me.”
Rodeffer was at his best on the Warriors’ next possession, a 64-yard TD march. He completed six straight to start the drive and was 7 for 8 on the 64-yard march. His final three completions of 19, 22 and 9 yards went to Brady Hamilton to move the ball to the 6.
On third-and-1, Aydan Willis bulled five yards out of the Wildcat formation to the 1 and then took it in on the next play. Cody Crittenden’s PAT made it 13-12 with 10:22 to go.
From there, the Warriors would rely on their defense. Fauquier nearly got ahead, but a holding call brought a 66-yard TD pass back and Fabian Kimbrough sacked Massey on the next play to force a punt.
Fauquier got the ball back with 3:07 left at its 20, but could not get a first down. On fourth-and-2, Zach Symons batted down Massey’s pass on the right sidelines to give the Warriors the ball. Sherando ran out the final 1:32 from there.
“We had good field position and our defense had been playing well all night,” Smith said of the Warriors’ late-game strategy. “Put the pressure on them and make them drive the ball down the field. With the time situation, it’s always difficult. ... Our defense played lights out.”
“They made some adjustments that we knew they were going to make,” said linebacker Willis (17 tackles) of the Warriors’ second-half success on defense. “Kudos to coach [Taylor] Loudan on that. He’s one of the smartest coaches that I’ve ever seen in my life.”
Dylan Taylor’s interception and long return set up the game’s first score, a 31-yard field goal by Fauquier’s Nathan Hensley in the first quarter.
The Falcons would tack on a TD just before the half. Massey (7 of 13 for 66 yards) found John Bynaker in the right corner of the end zone for a 24-yard strike with just 10 seconds left.
Cam Sullivan rushed for 85 tough yards on 21 carries, but the Warriors were held to 101 yards on 35 carries. The Sherando defense held Fauquier to 64 rushing yards in 34 attempts.
The Warriors were happy to clinch a regional spot in in Smith’s first season.
“Everything was for Coach Smith,” Willis said. “That guy fought for us. He really did. He does a lot for us and he sacrifices. We had to get him one in his first year.”
Rodeffer said the time away has helped make him ready for whatever is in store for the rest of the season.
“It was really hard, but I think it helped me learn to become a better teammate and to be there for everyone,” he said. “I think it brought out a more vocal side of me on the sideline, getting the energy up on offense and defense. You need energy to play football.”
