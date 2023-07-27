WINCHESTER — Chris Schoeller's two-run double triggered a four-run fourth inning as the Winchester Royals rallied from an early 3-0 deficit to defeat Culpeper 7-5 in Game 1 of their best-of-three Valley Baseball League quarterfinal playoff series on Thursday.
The third-seeded Royals can clinch the series with a win at No. 6 Culpeper on Friday. If necessary, Game 3 would be played at Bridgeforth Stadium on Saturday.
The Royals trailed 3-1 and did not have a hit through three innings, but erupted for four runs in the fourth. With two outs, Schoeller got their first hit, a double into the left-center gap to plate a pair of runs to tie the game at 3-3. After Chance Pollard walked, Jancarlos Colon followed with an RBI single to left and Jack Hay belted a ground-rule double to right-center field to make it 5-3.
Jason Rusiecki's RBI single in the fifth brought the Cavaliers to within a run, but Schoeller plated Jacob Bennett with a single in the bottom of the inning to make it 6-4. Bennett, who walked in all four of his at-bats, scored on a wild pitch in the seventh to push the lead to 7-4.
The Royals would have to go to a unlikely source in the ninth as closer Reid Bowyer ran into trouble. Rusiecki had another RBI single and Culpeper had the runners at first and third with two outs when Winchester manager Mike Smith turned to Domenic Rowlands, who entered the contest with a 7.94 ERA and no saves. Rowlands struck out Tristan Burns looking on a 2-2 pitch to end the game.
Reliever Roberto Velsquez (4-3) picked up the victory, allowing four hits and an unearned run with one walk and two strikeouts in 3.2 innings. Winchester starter Jerrod Jenkins went four innings, allowing four hits and three runs (one earned) with three walks and six strikeouts. Bowyer allowed an unearned run and three hits in 1.1 innings.
Winchester's offense overcame four errors on defense. Bennett scored three times, while Schoeller had two of the Royals' six hits and three RBIs. Colon and Dominic Joseph had two steals apiece. Third baseman Jayden Sloan had a hit and scored a run in his first game with the Royals.
Keith Savoy had three hits, including a solo homer in the second inning, for the Cavaliers, who finished with 11 hits. Charles Crawford and Rusiecki added two hits each. Culpeper pitchers allowed 10 walks.
