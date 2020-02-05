BERRYVILLE — Clarke County’s Peyton Rutherford remembers taking a trip down Interstate 81 a few years ago and making a decision.
Riding along and seeing James Madison University’s Bridgeforth Stadium, the powerful running back vowed to make Harrisonburg his future football home.
On Wednesday, that dream became a reality as he signed to become a preferred walk-on for the Dukes. He was joined by teammates Kellan Dalton (Virginia Wise) and Grayson Aylestock (Bridgewater) during a ceremony held at the school that was attended by coaches, teammates, friends and family for each player.
Rutherford, who was also being recruited by Frostburg State, Richmond, Christopher Newport and Towson, said he met with James Madison coach Curt Signetti recently.
“I’ve really liked JMU since about eighth grade,” Rutherford recalled. “I passed the school on the way to something one day and I was like, ‘I want to play football there.’ We went down there last weekend and the coach talked to me and I told him, ‘I want to be here.’ And, we got it done.
“It’s close to home,” he added. “It’s big-time football. It’s just when you go somewhere and you feel right. I felt right when I was there.”
Rutherford realizes he has a challenge ahead. Although he has a spot on the team, nothing is guaranteed for a walk-on. The Dukes also aren’t just any team, having gone 14-2 and having advanced to the Football Championship Subdivision title game last season.
“I do like that,” he said of the challenge of getting on the field for JMU. “I like working hard for something. I don’t want to be handed something. I’m not that type of person. Working hard for something is something I enjoy.”
Clarke County coach Chris Parker can vouch for that. Since taking over as starter as a sophomore, Rutherford racked up 4,817 yards and 68 touchdown on the ground.
“He’s a hard worker,” Parker said. “He did everything right. With the camps in the summertime, I don’t know how many camps he went to. I’m not kidding you. Outside training and in the building here, he was a weight-room warrior.
“He had a great attitude. Was a great leader. He was everything you want in a football player, especially as a senior. He set the example for the team. I’m elated for he and his family. He’ll love it down there and it’s a great program.”
Rutherford’s fantastic numbers were cut short in his senior season. He had already rushed for 1,005 yards and 12 TDs when he suffered a fractured left fibula during the season’s fifth game.
“It sucked,” Rutherford said of having his final season cut short by injury. “It was not fun having that happen. I wouldn’t wish that upon anyone, but it taught me some things, some life lessons that I’ll carry the rest of my life.”
While rehab was difficult — he was pronounced 100 percent about a month ago — Rutherford said recruiting presented a challenge, too.
“The recruiting process was pretty long,” he said. “It was a lot. I wouldn’t have been able to do everything without my parents [Billy and Liz]. They were really there for me.”
Rutherford, who plans to major in either exercise science or business, said the Dukes have told him that he will start out practicing at running back, but did not rule out a possibility he could move to either linebacker or defensive back, positions that he rarely played for the Eagles.
Rutherford says he doesn’t mind that and Parker is sure the 6-foot, 210-pounder can do it. “He’s a physical player and football-smart, too,” Parker said. “He’ll adapt.”
Rutherford is happy to get a shot at a place where he has longed to play.
“Ever since I started playing football, I’ve always wanted to keep doing better and better and keep moving on,” he said. “From Little League to playing middle school to playing up on the high school team when I was in eighth grade, now I’m going to college. It’s always been a dream of mine to do what I’m doing now and it feels really good.”
Kellan Dalton, Virginia WiseDalton had to wait until his senor season to get his opportunity to kick for the Eagles, but he made the most of his one chance.
He connected for an area-best 6 of 9 field goals, tied for the area lead among placekickers with 60 points and had 48 of his 67 kickoffs go for touchbacks.
The 6-foot, 185-pounder then took some of the recruiting into his own hands. “I emailed the coaches and I went down there to visit,” Dalton said of the Division II school, which is located in the Southwestern part of the state. “I loved the campus. The school was great. The coaches and the team were great to talk to and have dinner with. I committed the next day.”
Dalton said he also considered Division III schools Randolph-Macon and Bridgewater but wanted to play at the Division II level. “Wise really blew my mind,” he said. “... They said I have a big leg and that I could help the team.”
Dalton isn’t positive of his major, but is leaning toward business. He’s happy to have the decision made. Virginia Wise is led by head coach Dane Damron, who is 17-26 in four seasons and went 2-9 last fall.
“It’s great to be able know where I’m going to live the next four years and where I’ll play the game I love at,” Dalton said. “I’m proud of myself.”
Grayson Aylestock, BridgewaterThe 6-foot-3, 265-pound Aylestock is headed to Bridgewater College, which finished 10-1, won the ODAC title and advanced to the NCAA Division III playoffs.
Aylestock, a first team All-Bull Run and Region 2B selection, is expected to play defensive end. He racked up 56 tackles this past fall.
Aylestock said he also was considering West Virginia State, Frostburg State, and Christopher Newport and other schools, but he felt more comfortable at Bridgewater.
He plans to major in business management.
