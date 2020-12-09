The Old Dominion Athletic Conference announced on Wednesday its plans for a condensed spring football season that includes four league games over a five-week span for each team beginning on Feb. 26.
The top eight teams in the nine-team conference would be eligible for a fifth “playoff” game on April 2, with matchups determined by the standings. During that final weekend, the top two teams would face off in a conference championship game, while the other three matchups would pit No. 3 vs. No. 4, No. 5 vs. No. 6 and No. 7 vs. No. 8. The NCAA is not sponsoring Division III national championships for the traditional fall sports this spring.
In conjunction with the ODAC’s announcement, Shenandoah University released its 2020-21 football schedule on Wednesday afternoon. The Hornets, who have a bye week right in the middle of their four-game regular season schedule, open with a road trip to Washington and Lee on Feb. 26, host Hampden-Sydney and Randolph-Macon on March 5 and March 19, respectively, and travel to Bridgewater on March 26.
The ODAC, which shut down intercollegiate sports in March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, announced last month its intent to return to action at the beginning of the second semester in late January. Wednesday’s news gave SU head coach Scott Yoder and the rest of the Hornets something to officially mark on the calendar.
“It’s great, in how this year has played out, to have something down on paper in black and white and know that this is what we’ve been working for, and to start to have some plans actually solidify,” Yoder said on Wednesday afternoon. “That part is exciting.”
According to Shenandoah’s news release, geography played the largest role in determining each team’s football schedules. Teams are expected to be able to complete their respective schedules without having to spend a night in a hotel prior to playing a game.
If past results are any indication, Shenandoah is being dealt a tough hand. The Hornets’ four opponents on the newly released schedule have combined to win the last 19 ODAC titles dating back to 2001. At this point, though, SU will take any opponent, no matter how daunting the task.
“I’m just thrilled that we’ve got games,” Yoder said. “Taking the temperature of what’s going on all around at the higher levels and on the national stage, I’m sure everybody is. But we’re just hopeful that we’ll get to play the games that are scheduled, and trying to figure out, can we navigate around the issues that everybody’s dealing with right now?
“I haven’t put much time into thinking about, ‘Oh wow, our schedule is good, bad, hard, the way I wanted it.’ I’m just glad we’re playing, for our guys, and we’ll be ready for whoever can make it to Winchester or wherever we can go. We want to play.”
Yoder added that he was thankful the ODAC has put a plan in place when other conferences are still unsettled, and he called that plan the “most effective thing and the most realistic thing we could do at this point.”
Yoder said Shenandoah is “tentatively” scheduled to begin preseason practice in early February, and SU’s news release states the team will hold a scrimmage during the third week of February.
Virus cases in Virginia and across the country continue to rise, and different types of sports at all levels are frequently dealing with postponements and cancellations of games due to COVID-19. If Shenandoah reaches the football season with its schedule still intact, the next challenge will be navigating that four- or five-game slate.
“We’ve just got to be ready to pivot and ready to do what we need to do like we did in the fall,” said Yoder, whose team held restricted offseason practices from the start of October through early November. “If we can get four or five games, that’d be awesome. That’d be awesome for our guys and it’d be great to get back on the field.”
All of Shenandoah’s spring football games — and all but two games across the entire ODAC — are scheduled for Fridays, which SU Associate Athletic Director Scott Musa said was done to make it easier for schools to generate schedules for sports that share the same facilities. In the ODAC’s return-to-play plan, the traditional fall, winter and spring sports (whose schedules still remain unaltered) will, at some point, all be taking part at the same time.
