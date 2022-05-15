HIGH POINT, N.C. — Shenandoah University is headed back to the NCAA Division III Baseball Tournament.
The Hornets (34-10-1) completed a three-game sweep of the ODAC Championship on Sunday, routing Roanoke College 13-0 to win the title for the fourth time in program history.
Reilly Owen went the distance, allowing eight hits with two walks and four strikeouts. Owen worked with a big lead for nearly the entire game as Gavin Horning’s three-run homer capped a six-run second inning against Roanoke, who the Hornets also defeated 5-4 on Saturday.
With the victory, Shenandoah earned the conference’s automatic NCAA bid and will make the program’s 11th trip to the NCAA’s. The Hornets will learn where they are headed in the NCAA Tournament when pairings are announced Monday at noon. Play in the NCAA Tournament begins Friday with 60 teams participating at 14 regional sites.
SU entered Sunday needing to win one of a possible two games in the double-elimination tournament against the Maroons (26-16) who knocked off top-seeded Lynchburg 2-1 in 10 innings in the loser’s bracket final on Saturday evening at Truist Point.
Roanoke would be no match for SU on Sunday as the Hornets unloaded in the bottom of second inning to take quick control of the title clash.
Pearce Bucher got the big inning started with a single and moved to second on a wild pitch. Ryan Clawson brought Bucher home with a single up the middle to make it 1-0. After a groundout and Henry Delavergne being hit by a pitch, Roanoke pulled starter Brandon Hill (1-3).
The move failed to quell the uprising. Kooper Anderson plated Clawson with a sacrifice fly and Matt Moon singled home Delavergne to make it 3-0. Frankie Ritter then singled to put two on for Horning, who blasted Chris Dudley’s first pitch deep over the left field fence to make it 6-0. It was just the second homer of the season for Horning, who batted a team-best .492 against ODAC pitching during the regular season.
The Hornets broke out the longball again in the fourth inning from a more familiar source. After Ritter’s RBI single made it 7-0, Kyle Lisa stepped to the plate with two runners on and two outs as Roanoke brought in reliever Braeden Farrell to face him. On an 0-1 pitch, Lisa belted a three-run homer, his team-leading 12th blast of the season, to make it 10-0.
Horning continued his big day with an RBI triple in the sixth. Moon (sacrifice fly) and Ritter (groundout) had RBIs in the eighth to cap the scoring.
Ritter and Horning each had three hits to pace SU’s 14-hit attack. Lisa, Clawson and Moon added two apiece.
The championship contest provided none of the drama that was part of Saturday’s triumph in the winner’s bracket final.
Thanks to a two-run homer from PK Cocolis, Roanoke led 3-1 through six innings until the Hornets broke through in the bottom of the seventh.
Haden Madagan and Delavergne led off the inning with singles. The Maroons then threw away Anderson’s sacrifice bunt, allowing Madagan to score. Delavergne scored on a wild pitch to tie the game and Lisa gave the Hornets a 4-3 lead with an RBI single to score Anderson.
Roanoke rallied to tie it in the top of the ninth, scoring on a wild pitch.
The Hornets bounced back to win it in the bottom of the inning. Anderson, who was plunked multiple times in the tournament, led off by being hit by a pitch. After Anderson was sacrificed to second, the Maroons intentionally walked Ritter. After a strikeout, Lisa smacked a single to center to plate Anderson with the game-winner.
Lisa led the Hornets with three hits, while Ritter and Madagan added two each. SU starter Calvin Pastel went seven innings, allowing five hits and three runs with two walks and six strikeouts. Reliever Carson Kulina (3-0) picked up the win, allowing three hits, a run and two walks while striking out one in two innings.
Lisa was named the tournament’s most outstanding player, headlining a list eight SU players to make the All-Tournament team. Joining Lisa were Ritter, Bucher, Clawson, Horning, Delavergne, Moon and Owen.
