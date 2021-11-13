WINCHESTER — Trammell Anthony's interception with 37 seconds left capped Shenandoah University's 14-6 upset of Old Dominion Athletic Conference champion Washington & Lee and gave the Hornets's their first seven-win football season since 2004 on Saturday.
The Hornets (7-3, 3-3 ODAC) reached seven wins for the first time under ninth-year head coach Scott Yoder and hit that total for the first time since SU went 7-4 in 2004.
"I am so happy for our seniors," Yoder said in a news release after the game. "We wanted to send them out with a win and we did that. It was a complete team performance this afternoon."
The Generals (8-2, 5-1) racked up 317 yards rushing on the blustery afternoon at Shentel Stadium, but could only crack into the SU end zone just once, a 44-yard touchdown run by Alex Wertz with 2:43 left in the first quarter.
Shenandoah got the lead for good after the defense held on a fourth-and-4 pass from the SU 45 early in the second quarter. Quarterback Steven Hugney was 5-for-7 on the ensuing drive, capping it with an 18-yard TD pass to Austin Ragan. Patrick Ritchie's extra point made it 7-6 with 10:23 left in the second quarter.
The contest remained 7-6 until the Hornets took the second-half kickoff and marched 72 yards in a 15-play drive that chewed up nearly 6½ minutes off the clock.
Rashadeen Byrd Jr. blasted over on second-and-goal from the 6 to cap the march. The rushing touchdown was the 29th of Byrd's career, tying him with Anthony Frates atop the school's career list.
Washington & Lee's final drive started at the SU 48 with 4:18 to go. The Generals worked their way down to the Hornets 11 with 44 seconds remaining. On second-and-6, W&L quarterback Stephen Murrin lofted a pass about seven yards deep in the end zone. Anthony, a former Millbrook High School football and basketball standout, outjumped Murrin's target and pulled in the interception.
The play capped a big final game for Anthony, who was in on 11 tackles, including one for a loss. Ben Burgan had 20 tackles for the Hornets, while Quante Redd was in on 13. Ahvyon Boothe forced a fumble that was recovered by David Agyei. The SU defense allowed just 39 yards passing.
Hugney completed 23 of 33 passes for 198 yards. Ethan Bigbee snared seven passes for 58 yards and Byrd grabbed six for 45 yards. Byrd rushed for 69 yards on 22 carries.
Murrin led the W&L rushing attack with 138 yards on 21 carries. Josh Breece added 97 yards on 17 carries and Wertz had 79 yards on 12 carries.
The Hornets finish their home slate undefeated (5-0) for just the second time in program history and for the first time since 2003.
SU, who had 22 seniors honored on Saturday, will be back in action on Sept. 3, 2022 when the Hornets travel to Methodist University.
