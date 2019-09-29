GREENSBORO, N.C. — Nate Hill’s program-record 96-yard punt return, an offense that racked up nearly 500 yards and a dominating defense helped Shenandoah University secure its first-ever football win at Guilford with a 26-7 ODAC rout on Saturday.
Hill’s return at the 5:49 mark in the third quarter capped the scoring for the Hornets (2-1, 1-1), who had led since scoring less than two minutes into the game.
After receiving the opening kickoff, SU drove 75 yards on just four plays, all completions by quarterback Ben Agostino. Miles Moore capped the march with a 15-yard TD catch to make it 7-0.
The Hornets pushed the lead to two touchdowns thanks to a long 11-play, 83-yard drive. SU converted on a pair of fourth downs in the march, including a 13-yard, tackle breaking 13-yard TD run by Rashadeen Byrd Jr. on a fouurth-and-1 play.
After leading 14-0 at the half, SU quickly pushed the margin to 20-0. Randy Oliver stripped Guilford running back Shanaan McCoy of the ball and recovered in to give the Hornets the ball at the Quakers’ 43. Mario Wisdom capped a short drive with a 13-yard TD run. The PAT failed.
SU’s defense dominated for most of the contest. The Hornets recorded four sacks, two fumble recoveries and Hill picked off a pass.
Guilford’s lone score came after Hill’s punt return, aided by a 41-yard kickoff return to the SU 38. Alex Manley hit Tre Alexander with a 23-yard TD pass.
SU racked up a whopping 272 yards on the ground thanks to Byrd (14 carries, 84 yards), Wisdom (12-77) and Samuel Adams (8-63).
Agostino completed 16 of 24 passes for 164 yards with one interception. Ben Rhodenizer was 7 of 13 for 52 yards with an interception. Casey Stewart snared 9 passes for 88 yards.
Manley finished 25 of 50 for 263 yards for the Quakers (1-3, 0-2)
The Hornets host Southern Virginia on Saturday at 7 p.m. for their Homecoming game.
