FERRUM — Ferrum’s Seth Deaton booted a 35-yard field goal with three seconds remaining to spoil a late Shenandoah University comeback with a 24-23 ODAC football victory on Saturday.
The Hornets (4-2, 2-2) lost a 13-0 first-half lead, but trailing 21-20 they marched 65 yards on 11 plays. Patrick Ritchie drilled a 24-yarder, his third field goal of the game, to put SU back on top 23-21 with 1:47 to go.
Taking over at their own 20, the Panthers (5-1, 2-1) drove to the SU 32. After two incomplete passes, Shenandoah was whistled for pass interference at the 18 on Titus Jones’ pass to Daniel Lamb. Deaton then entered the game and booted the game-winner.
SU had gotten of to an excellent start in the first half. Taking over at their own 12 after a Ferrum punt, the Hornets needed just four plays to score. On first down from the 26, SU hit Ferrum with a trick play as receiver Brant Butler fired a 74-yard TD pass to Caleb Reedy on a flea-flicker to make it 7-0.
Ritchie added field goals from 34 and 23 yards out to make it 13-0 with four minutes left in the first half.
Jones hit Tmahdae Penn with a 71-yard TD pass to slice the margin to 13-7 to at the break. The Panthers took the lead in the third quarter as Kevin Williams intercepted a Steven Hugney pass at the 30 and returned it 18 yards to the 12. Two plays later, Jones scored from the 4 to give Ferrum its first lead at 14-13 with 5:52 left in the third.
Shenandoah responded with an 11-play, 75-yard march. Hugney had two big completions to Butler (26 and 14 yards) in the drive, which was capped by Rashadeen Byrd Jr.’s three-yard TD run to make it 20-14 with 2:20 left in the third.
The Panthers took advantage of another interception to get back in front. Damien Dula picked off Hugney at the SU 48. On the next play, Jones hit Penn for a TD to make it 21-20 with 6:03 left.
SU outgained Ferrum 414-339. Hugney finished 22 of 35 for 202 yards. Byrd rushed 78 yards on 19 carries and Gary Garlic added 42 yards on nine carries. Butler had nine catches for 102 yards.
Jones was 14 of 21 for 202 yards with an interception and rushed for 53 yards on 14 attempts to lead the Ferrum offense. Penn made three catches for 125 yards.
Ben Burgan led the SU defense with 12 tackles and Ahoyon Boothe added nine. Mason Caldwell had a sack and Reedy picked off a pass.
SU, whose hopes of an ODAC title took a major hit with the loss, next hosts Emory & Henry in a non-league matchup on Saturday at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.