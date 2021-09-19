HAMPDEN-SYDNEY — Missed offensive opportunities cost the Shenandoah University football team on Saturday as the Hornets dropped their Old Dominion Athletic Conference opener 28-7 against Hampden-Sydney on Saturday.

The Tigers (1-2, 0-1) stopped SU three times inside the red zone and held the Hornets (2-1, 0-1) on all four of their fourth-down tries. Shenandoah also missed a 32-yard field goal after having first-and-goal from the Hampden-Sydney 2.

SU came up short on a fourth-and-2 from the Tigers’ 11 on its initial drive, but Quante Redd’s interception kick-started a 40-yard TD march. Gary Garlic’s 13-yard run capped the six-play drive.

That TD would be it for the Hornets, despite amassing 19 first downs and 291 yards of offense in the contest.

Hampden-Sydney, which racked up 451 yards of total offense, took control in the second quarter. Kaleb Smith tied the contest with a nine-yard TD run and Tanner Bernard gave the Tigers the lead with a nine-yard TD pass to David Byler at the 8:45 mark. Smith capped the scoring in the period with a 31-yard TD run. SU missed a field goal at the end of the half and trailed 21-7 at the break.

Bernard (20 of 28 for 263 yards) hit Braeden Bowling with a 49-yard TD strike to open the third quarter and the Hampden-Sydney defense blanked the Hornets in the second half.

Rashadeen Byrd Jr. led SU rushers with 57 yards on 14 carries. Quarterback Steven Hugney was 17 of 29 for 129 yards and Zack Mathis was 6 of 11 for 27 yards. SU’s longest pass play was a 22-yarder to Brant Butler, who had seven catches for 70 yards. Ben Burgan led the SU defense with 12 tackles.

Smith led Hampden-Sydney with 114 yards on 12 carries.

The Hornets have a week off before hosting Bridgewater for their Homecoming Game on Oct. 2 at 7 p.m.