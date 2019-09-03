WINCHESTER — The Shenandoah University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced Tuesday that its season-opening football game scheduled for Saturday against Methodist University has been cancelled.
The Hornets were to host the contest at Shentel Stadium at 1 p.m., but the Monarchs will be unable to make the trip because of Hurricane Dorian.
Methodist University, located in Fayetteville, N.C., officials officially closed their campus for the remainder of the week on Tuesday, also cancelling or postponing all athletics practices and events.
Shenandoah will now open its season Sept. 14 at North Carolina Wesleyan with a noon kickoff.
