WINCHESTER — Tim McGuire, a former assistant coach at the University of Chicago, has been named the first wrestling head coach at Shenandoah University.
McGuire’s hiring was announced in a news release from Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Bridget Lyons on Tuesday.
“I want to thank Dr. Lyons and the university administration for entrusting me with this responsibility,” McGuire said in the university release. “I can already tell that Shenandoah University is a special place, and I am very happy to build our 22nd intercollegiate athletics program. The support has been unbelievable so far and I can’t wait to get started.”
McGuire, 39, has been the the head assistant coach at Chicago for six years under Leo Kocher, who will embark on his 41st season with the Maroons this year. McGuire helped mentor four NCAA Division III All-Americans, five national qualifiers and five Academic All-Americans in his final five seasons at the school.
The Maroons also were annually ranked in the Top 25 and he was part of a staff that earned UAA Coaching Staff of the Year accolades in both 2018 and 2019.
Prior to his time at Chicago, McGuire was the associate head coach and recruiting coordinator at Wilbur Wright College from 2010-2012.
McGuire is tasked with starting the Hornets’program with the goal of beginning competition in the fall of 2020. The university announced in September that it was adding men’s wrestling to its athletics program.
“Since we are starting a program from scratch, we had to make sure that our first coach would be equipped to handle the task of building a program,” Lyons said in the university release. “Tim is more than prepared to build our program. He was a successful collegiate wrestler and has been a D-III assistant for one of the top programs in the nation.
“We were so impressed with his vision when we first met with him and knew that he was the perfect person to get us started.”
McGuire wrestled at 141 pounds at Marquette from 1998-2001 and graduated with a B.A. in Political Science from Marquette in 2017.
McGuire also has experience with youth and international wrestling, having founded wrestling clubs in both Chicago and Milwaukee for youths ages 6 through 12 while serving as the national team coach for Barbados since 2015.
