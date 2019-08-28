WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University’s defensive front is undergoing another shift in 2019 as the Hornets look to improve on last season's performance, one that defensive coordinator Brock McCullough said on Sunday was, collectively, not “winning defense.”
SU’s defensive linemen last fall were all about filling gaps as the Hornets tried to be more stout against the run. They made small steps in that regard, knocking their rushing yards allowed per game average down from 247.8 yards in 2017 to 213.8, though SU did fall into many of its usual struggles against the ground game in Old Dominion Athletic Conference play.
This preseason, McCullough said, is all about “cutting those guys loose” up front and finding ways to make the Hornets more disruptive after a rather quiet season from a statistical standpoint. Last season, Shenandoah tallied just seven sacks and 43 tackles for loss, the team’s lowest totals in both categories since at least 2009, which is as far back as Shenandoah’s online statistics go.
“That’s definitely been the main focus, I would say, is just making sure those TFL numbers and sack numbers go up,” Hornets defensive tackle Randy Oliver said during Sunday’s media day. “We do want to improve on last year because it was one of our lowest seasons on record. That is a goal for us. We definitely want to bring that number up significantly.”
One of the ways to do that, Oliver said, is for Shenandoah’s linemen, on an individual level, to improve on their technique and ability to shed blocks. McCullough has also implemented some schematical changes that he hopes will allow the Hornets — who had 22 sacks in 2017, the second-highest total in the ODAC — to get into the backfield with more regularity in 2019.
In the framework of SU’s 3-4 defense, McCullough said, many times the primary focus of a defensive lineman, particularly those on the interior, is to draw double-teams and fill space through “two-gapping,” a technique in which a defensive lineman lines head-up on an offensive lineman, allowing him to fill the gap to either side.
The Hornets’ defensive linemen this season will do more shading to one side of an offensive lineman with the idea being that it will allow for more gap penetration by giving Shenandoah more one-on-one opportunities.
“In the structure of what we’re doing in the 3-4, two-gapping the D-line, it does a good job of clouding the picture for the [running] back but it doesn’t allow you to cut loose for TFLs,” McCullough said. “And when it comes to pass plays, if you’re head-up on somebody, it’s a little bit more difficult to get yourself in a pass-rush angle. That’s why we’re kind of trying to make an emphasis.
"Do we pressure more? Maybe. But I think getting those guys on a shade of an offensive lineman in a gap as opposed to two-gapping will help increase that production, because yeah, last year we were not playing ODAC-championship defense and winning defense. Really inconsistent. That’s what we’re looking for, really just some more consistent penetration and disruption out of that.”
The forefront of a unit that returns a bulk of its 2018 starters, the defensive line returns two players — Oliver and sophomore nose tackle Mason Caldwell — who started all 10 games last season. Oliver, a 6-foot-3, 260-pound senior who is entering his third year as a starter and is one of the team’s captains, had 45 tackles, a sack and two forced fumbles in 2018. Caldwell (6-1, 250) finished with 34 tackles as a freshman.
Junior Nigel Duberry, who played in nine games last season and had 17 tackles and a sack, will be Shenandoah’s new starting boundary-side LEO, a hybrid outside linebacker/defensive end position played by the now-graduated Chris Grady, McCullough said.
McCullough added that sophomore Jordan Rice, who played in nine games and recorded a sack as a freshman, will start at field-side defensive end. Rice replaces Jordan Heisen (team-high two sacks in 2018), whom McCullough said underwent two back surgeries after his junior season last year and won’t return to the field for SU.
Backing up Duberry is junior Kamron Wright, who played in seven games during his first two years at SU. McCullough said that sophomore Joey Imperato, who has made the switch from H-back to defense, and sophomore Jaden Rogers will add depth on the interior of the line, with sophomore William Skinner as Rice’s backup at defensive end.
McCullough added that junior Jack Swope, a running back-turned-defensive lineman, is a disruptive presence up front despite his size (6-0, 225) and has “popped” the most of any lineman in the preseason.
“We feel comfortable with playing about eight or nine guys with that spot,” McCullough said. “You have different changeup guys.”
Caldwell, who has a year of playing experience under his belt, said he’s more comfortable in his role this season, something he said is true of Shenandoah’s entire defense, which should allow the Hornets to open up the playbook more in 2019.
“Everyone knows what they’re doing and everyone's gelled together, and everyone knows who’s going where. It’s not a bunch of fresh guys,” Caldwell said. “… This year I feel everyone has more knowledge and everyone knows what’s going on.”
“From last year to this year, our mindset is just play loose, let it all just hang out, basically,” Oliver said. “Do what we can, do our jobs, being able to help our teammates. We help the linebackers, the linebackers help us. It’s just everybody feeding off each other.”
