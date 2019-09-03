WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University’s football team boasted Division III’s best passing attack and the 18th-ranked scoring offense in 2018 and yet still finished last season with a pedestrian 5-5 overall record and a 3-4 mark in Old Dominion Athletic Conference play.
The offense wasn’t entirely faultless in what was surely a letdown season for a program with higher aspirations than finishing in a four-way logjam for fourth place in the eight-team conference race. That unit, as productive as it was, experienced some ups and downs in 2018, and Coach Scott Yoder, then-senior quarterback Hayden Bauserman and others on SU’s offense lamented at times after losses about missed opportunities.
But SU’s defense, coming off a 2017 season in which it allowed an ODAC-worst 461.9 yards per game, did its offense no favors last season. In 2018, the Hornets allowed 37.8 points and 493.3 total yards, the third-worst numbers in the ODAC, and had one of DIII’s most porous passing defenses (279.5 ypg).
“There were just several games last year where you’ve got to pin it on the defense, where we were just inconsistent,” said Brock McCullough, who enters his third season as SU’s defensive coordinator under Yoder after previously serving in that capacity under a different coaching staff with the Hornets from 2008 to 2012. “We turned people over but that’s about all we were great at. Other than that, we were not stopping people in the running and passing game the way we need to.
"I believe this year it will be a different style of Shenandoah [football] because we’re gonna have to replace a lot of experience on that [offensive] side of the ball. … Defensively, I think with the experience we have coming back and the talent that we’ve instilled, we’re gonna be playing a dominant brand of defense and playing more consistent for a 60-minute game.”
“Consistency” is the key word for Shenandoah’s defense, because it’s not as if the Hornets’ 2018 defense was devoid of talent.
Tyler Williams emerged as one of the top linebackers in the ODAC last season, ranking second in the conference in total tackles and third in tackles for loss and landing a spot on the all-conference third team. Cornerback Daquan Pridget, another 2018 All-ODAC third-teamer, led the league with seven interceptions and 16 pass breakups, and defensive backfield mate Nate Hill was right behind Pridget with five interceptions.
Former defensive linemen Chris Grady and Jordan Heisen had down years from a pass-rush standpoint in 2018, but both finished in the top five in the ODAC in sacks the year before and likely saw a dip in their production last season as SU shifted to a more vanilla defensive style.
And no ODAC team has forced more turnovers than the Hornets have over the past four seasons; SU's 92 takeaways since 2015 are 15 more than anyone else in the conference.
The individual pieces were there for defensive success last season, but they never quite added up to a winning formula. That’s where the consistency, or lack thereof, comes in, McCullough said.
“You could have eight, 10 great plays in a row, but if you’re giving up a touchdown on that 11th play, it doesn’t mean anything,” he said. “If you’re not playing consistently on defense, that’s where you get hurt. We had those two plays [last Saturday in an intrasquad scrimmage], we had a couple corners that gave up some big plays, guys got behind them. Obviously when the nose guard’s out of position, no one notices. When the corner gives up a big play, everybody sees it.
"But it’s really consistency, and that’s been a big part of camp. Whether it’s first snap or 71st snap, be consistent. I think as a program, if we are more consistent this year, we’ll improve on being 5-5. No one wants to be 5-5. That is just mediocrity and we don’t want that.”
To help the defense become less susceptible to the big play, Shenandoah’s coaching staff placed a bigger emphasis on tackling this preseason and brought in former Hornet Jake Shaffer as the team’s tackling coordinator.
McCullough, who noted that he’s big into analytics, said the Hornets are breaking down each tackle by level this season — level one is below the ball carrier’s knees, which McCullough said he wants the Hornets to avoid, while levels two and three, what he called the “strike zone,” span the area from the thighs to the chest — and are analyzing the information gathered in order to maximize their tackling efficiency.
“Yards after contact is such a big point of emphasis and we’re charting all that,” McCullough said. “We had two plays [last Saturday] against our offense that accounted for about 67 yards. The rest we gave up two-point-something per play. But two big plays, two big plays add into that.
"All that stuff’s being charted by Jake. The tackle coordinator thing, it’s the first time we’ve ever done it and we’re looking forward to what that brings to us as far as being a more efficient tackling team.”
Shenandoah also will open up its defensive playbook this season after taking a simplified approach in 2018, a philosophical move McCullough said was made in large part because the Hornets were young at the cornerback spots last season.
All four starters in the secondary return in 2019, which McCullough hopes will allow the Hornets to dial up the pressure from its front seven and allow the defensive coaching staff to put more of their fingerprints on the weekly game plan rather than having SU lining up in basic defensive packages.
Eight players who started at least eight games last season return to Shenandoah’s defense this fall.
“This year we’ll be significantly more multiple, just because we can be,” McCullough said. “Those guys play faster, know what they’re doing. They can communicate better. That’s such a big part.”
Senior linebacker Bernie Hayes III said the Hornets’ defense has something else this season that they were lacking in 2018: an identity.
“I think last year we didn’t necessarily have an identity yet,” he said, “but this year, especially [because] we come back with a lot of returning players, we have a lot of game experience, so we have this set identity to be a big-play defense, turnovers, high-intensity, always running to the ball.”
For a Shenandoah team that is breaking in a new starting quarterback — the Hornets have yet to announce who, between Ben Agostino and Ben Rhodenizer, will take the first snaps in a season-opener now pushed back to Sept. 14 at North Carolina Wesleyan, the defense might very well need to be the reason SU wins games this season, particularly early.
“Unless we’re ravaged by injuries we’re gonna be significantly better on defense,” McCullough said. “Our goal is to be No. 1 in the conference on defense. I’ve been a defensive coordinator for a while. When you have experience and you have good players, you should be competing to be the top defense in the league.
"Now, we’ll continue the trend with turnovers because that’s important, but now it becomes getting off blocks, tackling and then with the scheme week to week, the stuff we control, I feel really confident we’re gonna be great on defense.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.