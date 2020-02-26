Shenandoah University is in an interesting spot heading into the quarterfinal round of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference women’s basketball tournament on Thursday at Salem Civic Center.
On the one hand, the Hornets, who earned the tournament’s fifth seed and a first-round bye for the first time since joining the ODAC, feel very much like the underdogs they’ve always been and are still on the hunt to garner respect in the conference.
On the other, SU is the defending ODAC tournament champs and carries the target that comes with such a title. The Hornets sneaked up on everyone last season when they became the first No. 8 seed to win the tournament, but there certainly will be many folks eager to see how Shenandoah follows up last year’s postseason magic when it tips off against No. 4 Randolph-Macon at 3 p.m. Thursday.
Hornets head coach Melissa Smeltzer-Kraft feels her team is prepared for such attention. SU has received it all season from its opponents, whom Smeltzer-Kraft said played the Hornets like they were trying to prove the point that they “didn’t want us to beat them.”
Even while getting everyone’s full attention, SU finished the regular season 16-9 and won 12 conference games, its most since joining the ODAC in 2012.
“We got everybody’s ‘A’ game every night, so I don’t think this tournament and the vibe we’ll get this week is gonna be any different than what we’ve seen all season from our opponents,” Smeltzer-Kraft said on Tuesday. “I think our kids are more battle-tested, both from a winning and a losing standpoint. We’ve got a chip on our shoulder in both directions, like we’ve been to hell and back and I think we’re ready to go.
“I also think we’re less naive because of what we experienced last year. We know we’ve got to work hard, it’s not gonna be like this fairy dust gets sprinkled on us so we can just go. I think we know we’re gonna have to earn every bucket and every minute of every opportunity we get in Salem.”
To defend its tournament title, Shenandoah will first have to get through Randolph-Macon (15-9), which thumped the Hornets 73-51 on Feb. 18. That victory is part of a six-game winning streak for the Yellow Jackets, who have won nine of their last 10.
The Hornets pride themselves on defense — they’re allowing just 53.1 points per game, the second-best mark in the ODAC, and opponents are shooting a conference-worst 34.4 percent against SU — but Randolph-Macon’s 73-point output in its only meeting against Shenandoah was the highest output against the Hornets this season.
Smeltzer-Kraft said she was excited that SU gets another shot at the Yellow Jackets so soon after that loss.
Randolph-Macon, led by senior Kelly Williams’ 20 points, shot 49.2 percent and made 7 of 13 shots from beyond the 3-point arc.
“I’ve rewatched the game now three times and I’m like how the heck did that go in?,” said Smeltzer-Kraft, whose team shot 40 percent in the loss. “That’s one component, where you just can’t catch a break in terms of the iron. And the other thing is I think we’ve just got to come out and be more aggressive and assertive against their post players. We didn’t shoot terribly, but we missed some shots that I would argue that we’re able to make in other situations.”
Randolph-Macon’s Williams, a 6-foot-3 center, has been a problem for opposing teams her entire collegiate career and enters the tournament as the ODAC’s leading scorer (16.8 points per game) and rebounder (11.6) this season. Williams, the ODAC Player of the Year in 2018 and this season, has scored 1,852 career points and is averaging 20.4 points and 14.6 rebounds per contest.
“She’s just so polarizing, like it’s hard to ignore that she’s on the floor,” Smeltzer-Kraft said of Williams, one of three Yellow Jackets, alongside senior forward Michal Ross (13.3 points per game) and junior guard Becca Arrington (10 ppg), averaging at least 10 points per game this season. “... I just think that we’ve got to choke down and have help-side on her, not one kid that it’s their job to guard her. It’s kind of a mentality on guarding her but then making sure the other kids aren’t able to go off with open shots and stuff like that.”
Randolph-Macon is the No. 4 scoring team in the ODAC (68.8 ppg), while Shenandoah enters the ODAC tournament averaging 58.5 points per game.
SU senior forward Jordan Sondrol (14 ppg), a first team All-Odac pick, leads SU in scoring. Sophomores Olivia Weinel (9.2 ppg), Sierra St. Cyr (9 ppg) and Ragan Johnson (9 ppg, team-high six rebounds per game) each are averaging just under 10 points per game.
The winner of Thursday’s quarterfinal game advances to Saturday’s semifinal against the winner of No. 1 Emory & Henry and No. 8 Lynchburg. The championship game is at 1 p.m. Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.